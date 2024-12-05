Black Mirror star Paapa Essiedu's surprising role in Harry Potter TV show revealed

Mr Essiedu... our... new... celebrity! Paapa Essiedu, 34, has been tipped to be playing a major role in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the actor, who is best known for his roles in Black Mirror, I May Destroy You and The Capture, is set to portray Severus Snape, the iconic role originally played by the late Sir Alan Rickman in the movie series.

According to the publication, multiple sources have named the actor as the top choice to play the role, and that he has already been offered the part.

However, HBO released a statement refusing to comment on the rumours, which read: "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Severus Snape is a key character in the Harry Potter series. As Hogwarts' Potions Master, he is one of Harry's teachers, but harbours great resentment towards him and attempts to make his life a misery. He is also the Head of Slytherin House, and supposedly a reformed supporter of the dark wizard Voldemort - leading him to clash with Harry and his pals on more than one occasion.

Reports of his casting have certainly made a stir on social media, with many people sharing their concerns about racist remarks regarding Paapa's potential involvement. One person wrote: "Love Paapa Essiedu but man the harassment this man is about to receive is nowhere near worth the pay to do a Harry Potter reboot series."

Paapa Essiedu in Black Mirror

Another person added: "Racists throwing a fit, he’d do a great job. It’s going to be hard to live up to the original actors regardless of who gets selected, but I’d be more than happy with Paapa Essiedu as Snape."

A third person wrote: "Paapa Essiedu. I don’t know you but I’m reporting for you. It’s going to get hard for a while, but don’t let that cloud the work in front of you. You got it."

Alan Rickman in Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows

Paapa is set to have a very busy schedule should he take on the role, as it was recently revealed that he was set to star in the BBC series Babies alongside Bodkin actress Siobhán Cullen, Pennyworth star Jack Bannon and Stress' Charlotte Riley. In the show, Paapa will play Stephen, a man struggling to come to terms with pregnancy loss alongside his wife, Lisa.

The star isn't the only name to be mentioned during the show's casting process, as Wolf Hall star Mark Rylance has also been tipped to play Albus Dumbledore, Hogwarts' headmaster. It was also rumoured that Cillian Murphy had been approached to play the show's biggest villain, Voldemort.