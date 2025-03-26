HBO's Harry Potter has found its Hagrid - and fans are thrilled

Harry Potter's HBO TV show is shaping up nicely, with stars including John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu officially signed up to play Dumbledore and Snape respectively. However, it is Hagrid's rumoured casting that really has fans talking - and for good reason!

According to Deadline, Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost is the latest star who will reportedly be heading to Hogwarts, and will play the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid, the Keeper of the Keys and Grounds at the wizarding school.

© Getty Images Nick Frost is reportedly set to star as Hagrid

Nick is perhaps best known for his comedy partnership with Simon Pegg, and has starred in Shaun of the Dead, Paul and World's End. Although the internet is rife with speculation, HBO declined to comment. In a statement, they said: "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Speculation appears to have started when Nick shared a selfie in March, writing: "What a bloody lovely day! It’s happening, it’s actually happening. Stay cool," with many thinking that he is referencing the upcoming role.

If this is the case, Nick will be replacing Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid in the eight-movie franchise, and very sadly passed away aged 72 back in 2022.

Robbie Coltrane and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows

He has spoken very fondly about his time on the show. Before his death, he appeared on the reunion, saying: "The legacy of the movies is, I suspect, that my children's generation will show them to their children. So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy. I'll not be here, sadly, but... But Hagrid will, yes."

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts, with one person posting: "Nick Frost as Hagrid? That’s an interesting choice. He’s got the warmth and humor to pull it off, but it’ll be tough stepping into such an iconic role. Curious to see how he makes it his own," while another person added: "That would be one cool, hilarious Hagrid! Can't wait for that!"

© Ferdaus Shamim Robbie, who played Hagrid, died in 2022

A third person added: "Nick Frost as Hagrid? This could be the most unexpected yet perfect casting choice. Ready to see him bring the magic!"