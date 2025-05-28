Ryan Reynolds puts family first as he confirms career move

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed an exciting career move, and spoken about why it was important to him and his children. The actor, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his wife Blake Lively's former co-star Justin Baldoni, will be providing the voice-over for Underdogs, a new Disney+ documentary.

Speaking about the show, Ryan explained: "Getting to work with National Geographic on Underdogs was a dream come true – mostly because I can finally watch a project of ours with my children.

WATCH: The star has a new Disney+ project

"Technically, they saw Deadpool & Wolverine but I don't think they absorbed much while covering their eyes and ears and screaming for two hours. We're so proud to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain and can't wait for everyone to see."

The five-part series looks at different aspects of the 'underdogs' of nature, including their "bizarre mating strategies, surprising superpowers, deception, dubious parenting skills and gross-out behaviours".

Will you be watching Underdogs?

The synopsis reveals that there are never-before-filmed scenes from the animal kingdom, including "the first time a film crew has ever entered a special cave in New Zealand – a huge cavern that glows brighter than a bachelor pad under a black light thanks to the glowing butts of millions of mucus-coated grubs".

It concludes: "All over the world, overlooked superstars like this are out there 24/7, giving it maximum effort and keeping the natural world in working order for all those showboating polar bears, sharks and gorillas."

© Getty Images Blake Lively praised her husband's new documentary

Ryan's wife Blake also shared the news of his project, posting on her Instagram stories: "The older we get, the more we work to make our kids proud. Which is exactly why @vancityreynolds is carrying the 'shows you can watch as a family' torch with @underdogsnatgeo.

"I couldn't be more proud of producer @sophiatravaglia for making this little idea that could a reality. From ideation, to camping out in the bush with these sweet creatures, to narration sessions, to marketing... to today. The dream producer. The dream team."