Ryan Reynolds' Welcome to Wrexham co-star Rob McElhenney breaks silence over lawsuit drama

The legal dispute stems from the production of the film It Ends with Us. Blake Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her after she made a complaint.

This came after a New York Times exposé alleged Baldoni's involvement in a campaign to damage Lively's reputation during the film's press tour. Lively's lawsuit names Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and PR representatives Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel.

In response, Justin Baldoni filed a counter-lawsuit against Blake Lively and The New York Times, accusing them of defamation and claiming Lively had taken over the movie's production. He also shared a website with emails and messages related to the case, where he alleged that Lively referred to her husband Ryan Reynolds and close friend Taylor Swift as her "dragons," implying they would protect her and make things difficult for him.

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freeman, stated in the filing: "The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him."