 Blake Lively makes bold red carpet statement in revealing dress alongside husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively lit up the red carpet in New York City on Sunday night, stepping out for a special screening of her hotly anticipated film, Another Simple Favor.

The Gossip Girl star, 37, stunned in a breathtaking light blue gown that perfectly hugged her famous hourglass figure. The floor-length number, featuring a daring plunging neckline and a criss-cross bodice that dipped elegantly to her hips, was nothing short of show-stopping.

Adding a touch of sparkle to her already luminous look, Blake accessorised with dazzling pink bracelets and statement earrings from renowned jeweller Lorraine Schwartz. Her signature blonde locks were styled in soft, romantic waves, while her makeup was flawlessly polished with a sweep of nude gloss and a glamorous smoky eye.

© Getty Images (L-R) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "Another Simple Favor" New York Screening

Standing proudly by her side was husband Ryan Reynolds, 48, who looked dapper in a grey suit paired with brown loafers. Ever the supportive partner, Ryan made sure the spotlight remained firmly on Blake, sharing adoring glances with his wife as they posed for photographers.

The couple, who have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved pairs, looked the very picture of happiness as they exchanged loving looks and affectionate touches on the red carpet. At one point, Blake gently rested her hand on Ryan’s torso, while he tenderly placed his hand at the small of her back – a small but heartfelt display of their enduring bond.

The special evening comes just days after Blake made headlines with a powerful speech at the Time100 Gala, where she was honoured as one of the magazine’s most influential people of the year.

Ryan had been by Blake’s side for that milestone evening too, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, offering quiet support as his wife delivered a deeply personal and emotional address.

© GC Images Blake stunned in a revealing green dress

Taking to the stage, Blake hinted at the turbulent challenges she has faced in recent years, though she chose not to delve into specifics.

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum," she said, alluding to her ongoing legal battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment – allegations he has denied.

Instead, Blake chose to use her moment to speak about resilience and the strength she has drawn from her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpin, whom she described as her greatest influence.

© FilmMagic Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick attend the New York screening of "Another Simple Favor"

"My life has been influenced most by my mother," she said. "She is the survivor of the worst crime someone can commit against a woman."

In an emotional revelation, Blake shared that her mother had survived a brutal assault at the hands of a work acquaintance years before Blake was born, at a time when she was already a mother to three young children.

"My mom never got justice from her work acquaintance who attempted to take her life," Blake revealed.

© Getty Images (L-R) Blake Lively, Elaine Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 2025 Time100 Gala

She spoke movingly about how an anonymous woman, speaking on the radio about her own experience, unknowingly saved her mother’s life.

"The woman painfully and graphically shared how she escaped," Blake said. "And because of hearing that woman speak about her experience, instead of shutting down in fear and unfair shame, my mom is alive today. She was saved by a woman whose name she'll never know."