Jennifer Aniston shares exciting news about hit show's return - and it's sooner than you think

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have reunited once more for their hit Apple TV+ show The Morning Show, which will be back for a fourth season on 17 September. Here's everything to know about the upcoming show…
What to expect from season four
The official synopsis reads: "Almost two years after the events of season three, with the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America.
"In a world rife with deep fakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"
What has the cast said?
Jennifer hinted at what to expect, telling People: "It's a great season. It's jam-packed, that’s for sure." Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt added to The Hollywood Reporter that there will be consequences from season three "in every sense and for every character," adding: "If we asked the audience to go on that ride, then we have to honour that ride."
When is the show out?
Fans can expect the first episode to premiere on Wednesday 17 September, followed by one episode weekly until the finale on 19 November.
Who is in the cast?
As well as Jennifer and Reese, the ten-part series is set to star major names including Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.
The show will also star Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook.
Jennifer and Reese's partnership
Jennifer and Reese star as Alex and Bradley on the show, and have previously opened up about their close friendship while making the show. Speaking to Variety, Jennifer said: "We’ve been in each other’s lives for 20-something years. It’s just in our DNA that we are collaborators. We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything."
Reese added: "There’s a comfort to that. It’s just mutual respect and years of experience. And I think we’re both incredulous that we’re both still kicking around! That we’re still working at this level is such a privilege. It’s an honour to get to contribute to something that’s really speaking about the world we live in nowadays."