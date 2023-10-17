7 stylish new shows to watch on TV this autumn 2023

The darker nights and colder weather are finally upon us (goodbye, Indian summer), so there’s nothing we’d rather do right now than stay cosy indoors and binge a new show.

This autumn, prepare to be captivated, entertained, and utterly enthralled by a wave of fashion-forward new shows that promise to redefine your TV-watching experience. From gripping dramas to side-splitting comedies, these series are set to become your latest obsessions. So grab a cup of tea, put your feet up and let these super stylish shows provide you with some fresh AW23 fashion inspiration.

7 Stylish shows to watch this autumn:

Lessons in Chemistry

© Apple Lessons in Chemistry

Brie Larson plays the role of female scientist Elizabeth Zotts in Lessons in Chemistry, which is based on the novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmu. In the early sixties, Elizabeth falls pregnant and is consequently fired from her own lab, leaving her jobless and alone. She then begins hosting her own television cooking show to educate housewives on scientific topics. For those of you who loved fashion The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, this one is for you.

Release date: 13 October on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers

© Apple The Buccaneers

Bridgerton style fans, rejoice. The Buccaneers, starring Good Girls actress Christina Hendricks, will be the regency era drama to get you utterly hooked this autumn. The synopsis for the show on IMDB simply reads: "In the 1870s a bunch of rich American girls are trying to find a posh English husband during the London debutante season." We're already obsessed.

Release date: November 8 on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show - Season 3

© Apple The Morning Show

Any movie with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Beharie is bound to be stylish. Jennifer and Reese return as daytime news show colleagues Alex and Bradley for The Morning Show's third season after a two-year hiatus. The synopsis explains, "The future of the network is thrown into question, and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponised, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom." If you haven't watched the first two seasons yet, let the binging commence...

Release date: September 13 on Apple TV+.

Sex Education - Season 4

© Netflix Sex Education Season 4

If you haven't watched the fourth season of Sex Education yet, you're missing out on some serious sartorial content. Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) is still the undisputed queen of face glam, Ruby (Mimi Keene) is the ultimate uber-femme fashion muse and Aimee (Aimee Lou-Wood) is rocking 1970s style ruffled blouses that give Daisy Jones a run for her money.

Release date: September 21 on Netflix

The Crown - Season 6

© Daniel Escale/Netflix The Crown Season 6

The final season of the iconic series based on the British Royal Family airs in less than a month and we can't contain our excitement. Elizabeth Debicki is back reprising her role of Princess Diana, whilst the budding university romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton is also played out. It will be released in two parts, with the first four episodes premiering on November 16 and the last six episodes on December 14.

Release date: November 16 on Netflix

The Fall of The House of Usher

© IMBD The House of The Fall of Usher

This fashion-forward show based on the short story by American writer Edgar Allan Poe brings murder, mystery and an incredible slew of outfits. For example, Camille L'Espanaye, played by Kate Siegel wore a white Givenchy polo neck sweater with a Dion Lee corset-style dress laid over the top and Prospero Usher played by Sauriyan Sapkota wore the coolest burgundy Etro jumper. Need we say more?

Release Date: October 12 on Netflix

Three Little Birds

© ITV Three Little Birds

This wholesome drama produced by Sir Lenny Henry is a celebration of immigration as it follows three women who set sail for a new life in the UK and is based on his mother who moved from Jamaica to the Midlands in 1957.

Release Date: October 22 on ITV