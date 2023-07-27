The Morning Show season 3 trailer: Jennifer Aniston is ready to let the secrets come out

Apple TV+ has just dropped the new trailer for the upcoming third season of its smash hit drama, The Morning Show – and it looks seriously dramatic!

In the new clip, the staff at UBA face an uncertain future when tech titan Paul Marks, played by new cast member Jon Hamm, sets his sights on the network. Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: The Morning Show season three trailer

The series, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is set to return with ten episodes, with the first two premiering on September 13. The remaining eight instalments will be released on a weekly basis, with the series finale airing on November 8.

© Apple TV+ Reese Witherspoon stars in The Morning Show

Jon Hamm isn't the only new addition to the cast, with Miss Juneteenth actress Nicole Beharie joining the show as new anchor, Christina Hunter.

Actors Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies will also appear in the drama, which has already been renewed for a fourth season.

© Apple TV+ Jon Hamm has joined the season three cast

So, what can fans expect from the new series?

"The future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA," teases the synopsis. "Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

MORE: Fans have the same complaint about Idris Elba’s new drama Hijack