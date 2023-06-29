Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon look sombre in The Morning Show season 3 first look

If you're anything like us, you've been counting down the days for the return of The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ has been a hit with fans and critics alike - even if it has seemed a bit too real for viewers in the UK recently - and the streaming platform has revealed a first-look Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon led drama, confirming that the first two episodes will air on 13 September. Sign us up!

The upcoming ten-episode season has already been renewed for season four – but what can we expect from the upcoming instalment? The synopsis reads: "This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston goes backstage at The Morning Show

"Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies."

The drama is centred around the hosts of a popular breakfast show in the US that is initially thrown under fire after Jennifer's character Alex's co-host Mitch (Steve Carell) is accused of sexual misconduct, causing him to be fired and replaced by Bradley (played by Reese).

Chatting about what to expect from the show, Jennifer told People magazine: "It's a good, juicy one. Everybody's getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone's just walking the line. It's a lot more sensual this year."

Reese Witherspoon plays Bradley in the hit show

She also revealed that she was planning to take a break after filming, adding: "In our business, you have to demand the time off or carve it out, because there's always something that's going to pop up. So I think after next week I'm going to take June and July off.

"I've never done that, but I really think I'm going to do it. I’m going to travel because I haven't really since the pandemic. I've become very insular. But it's time to get over that, it’s very easy to fall into agoraphobia after this pandemic. And I refuse to let that happen."

Reese also opened up about Jon Hamm joining the cast in season three, joking: "I might have gotten a lot of phone calls from my friends when they announced Jon Hamm."

The Morning Show season 3 first look

The Legally Blonde actress continued: "He is the greatest. It's such a good part too. You’re just going to get the full Hamm. Wait, that didn’t sound right. He is a very complex character.

"He’s a media mogul and he gives Billy Crudup a run for his money, which I think is the most fun part too, because Billy could eat a scene like I’ve never seen somebody eat a scene, and Hamm gets to come in and give him a great foil."