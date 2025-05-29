'Wickedly funny' cosy crime show quietly lands on Channel 4 - and viewers are loving it

Channel 4 has added a host of new shows to their roster recently, and we have found the perfect one to watch while waiting for the arrival of Richard Osman's highly anticipated crime movie, The Thursday Murder Club.

Sunset Grove is the charming Finnish import that follows a retirement home (sounds familiar?!), and follows a group of OAP residents as they become the lead detectives following a suspicious death in their peaceful residence.

The show, which has been described by reviewers as "wickedly funny," is an adaptation of the hit novels The Lavender Ladies Detective Agency, with season one being an adaptation of the novel Death in Sunset Grove. Producer Severi Koivusalo has described the show as "Sherlocks in support tights," adding: "I am in my thirties and I don’t usually fantasise about retirement homes.

Residents Siiri, Irma and Anna are on the case in Sunset Grove

"When I do, I think of something boring, melancholic, total lack of excitement and endless waiting for my next nappy change." However, he revealed that the show would instead be a combination of classics including Miss Marple and Golden Girls. Fans of the show will also be delighted to hear that there are three seasons currently planned.

The official synopsis for the novel reads: "Good detectives come in all manner of guises . . . Meet Siiri and Irma, best friends and the queen bees of Sunset Grove, a retirement community for those still young at heart. With a combined age of nearly 180, Siiri and Irma are still just as inquisitive and witty as when they first met decades ago.

"But when their comfortable world is upturned by a suspicious death at Sunset Grove, Siiri and Irma are shocked into doing something about it. Determined to find out exactly what happened and why, they begin their own private investigations and form The Lavender Ladies Detective Agency.

"The trouble is, beneath Sunset Grove's calm facade, there is more going on than meets the eye, and Siiri and Irma soon discover far more than they bargained for."

Chatting about her character, Siiri, Leena Uotila told Drama Quarterly: "She’s a very formal person, she likes architecture and has a rich life for herself outside of other people. She likes to be alone and watch her wonderful Helsinki, which she loves. She likes to read and has her own life within the retirement home.

"But little by little, strange things happen there. And because she’s very curious, she gets interested in these events. In this way, she gets more courage and strength, and she understands how they have to take things into their own hands, start to organise and help other people." We're definitely intrigued!

Sunset Grove is available to watch now on Channel 4's streaming platform.