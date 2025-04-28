Vera star Brenda Blethyn brings back major role after long break

We have missed Brenda Blethyn ever since she retired from her role in Vera, but the star is now back in a major new role, and we couldn't be more excited!

The talented actress, who is also known for her role in Pride and Prejudice, is starring in an upcoming Channel 4 adaptation, A Woman of Substance, alongside Outlander star Jessica Reynolds, who will both play Emma Harte, a housemaid-turned-mogul, daughter, mother, lover, fighter, and a 20th-century feminist icon, in different time periods of her life.

The bestselling novel was originally written by Barbara Taylor Bradford before being adapted by The Buccaneers writer Katherine Jakeways. This period drama is set to be seriously good, especially as the pair are set to be joined by Mobland's Emmett J Scanlan as Adam Fairley, Gentleman Jack's Lydia Leonard as Olivia Wainwright, This City of Ours actress Leanne Best as Adele Fairley, and many more.

Brenda is set to star opposite Jessica Reynolds

What is the show about?

The synopsis reads: "1911. Emma Harte, an impoverished, ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England, goes on a dizzying journey to become the world’s richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse.

"A rags-to-riches tale of women through the 20th century, Emma defies the expectations of her society, fearlessly challenging the roles she's given, smashing glass ceilings, and never, ever deviating from her master plan: Get to the top. Whatever it takes."

The show previously aired on Channel 4 in 1985 and is described as a "revenge romp." Sign us up!

Production has began on A Woman of Substance

Speaking about the role, Brenda said: "I’m overjoyed to be taking on this iconic role, in the footsteps of the great Deborah Kerr. As a fan of Barbara Taylor-Bradford, it is an unmissable opportunity to play the fierce Emma Harte," Jessica added: "To be a part of A Woman of Substance and to step into the shoes of Emma is an absolute dream for me. The team and cast we have behind this are truly inspiring, and I’m so excited to bring the stunning scripts and this great piece of literature to the screen."

Commenting on the upcoming eight-part season, which has yet to receive a transmission date, commissioning editor Rebecca Holdsworth said: "Attracting an ensemble cast of this quality is testament to Katherine and Roanne’s exceptional scripts. We are so excited to be bringing this fresh, sexy, and bold adaptation of an iconic book to Channel 4." Will you be watching?