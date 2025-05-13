Viewers 'can't believe what they're watching' with Channel 4's 'excruciating' new reality show

Channel 4's latest reality offering has certainly sparked a strong reaction from viewers - and for good reason! Virgin Island follows 12 adult virgins who are filmed while taking part in an intimacy course at a luxury retreat to overcome their misgivings about sex - and the show has already proved to be incredibly divisive - but what have viewers been saying?

Taking to X to discuss Monday night's episode, one person slammed the show, writing: "This is hands down the most frankly disgusting bit of television I’ve ever seen, who came up with this?? Even Channel 5 would have passed on this [expletive] #VirginIsland." However, another person jokingly wrote: "That was an absolutely excruciating watch - see you all tomorrow #virginisland."

Holly, a contributor on Virgin Island

Others were less disconcerting, with one posting: "#virginisland I've dipped in and out of this tonight, but this group of young men and women are head and shoulders above the Honesty Box/Love Island participants for their honesty and vulnerability. Not in a million years could I be on this sort of programme, too exposing."

A third viewer added: "Watched both episodes of #VirginIsland tonight… still can’t believe what I am watching," while another gave their critique, writing: "In my opinion this is a bit twisted, they need to work on themselves first, being a virgin is nothing to be embarrassed about #virginisland I think this is bizarre."

Did you watch Virgin Island?

The show, which has been described as a "warm, authentic and thought-provoking series" by Channel 4, was created off the back of research from University College London's Next Steps project, which did a study showing that one in eight millennials had not had sex until the age of 26, an increase compared to previous generations.

Zac in Virgin Island

The reality show looks at the reasons behind the trend, including social media addiction, body image anxiety and loneliness.

The synopsis reads: "Some of the world’s leading sexologists take the twelve courageous virgins on a unique, hands-on programme, to help them take their first steps towards sex and intimacy. But, with so many of the group terrified of even being touched, will any be able to fall in love, fall into bed… or even achieve their ultimate aim of losing their virginity?" Will you be checking it out?