Amanda Owen shares update on 'much-loved' family member – Our Farm Next Door viewers all saying same thing

Viewers who tuned into Our Farm Next Door on Tuesday night were delighted to see "much-loved" member of the Owen clan, Tony the Pony.

Amanda Owen, who appears on the More4 series with her ex-husband Clive and their nine children, shared an update on the beloved miniature pony, who joined the family in 2022.

"He looks well under all that fluff," Amanda told viewers as Tony grazed the farmland. "Tony is a pony, a small pony who was bought a few years ago on a whim.

© More4 Tony the Pony joined the family in 2022

"But the kids fell in love with him, Clem rode him, Nancy has ridden him. He's a little star, he's a character."

She continued: "The kids absolutely love Tony because after all, he's only the size of a big dog. He just knocks about with the big horses, they use him as a flannel to wipe their faces on or a footstool."

© More4 Fans were pleased to see Tony on their screens

It's safe to say viewers were pleased to see Tony on their screens. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Love Tony the Pony. Remember when you bought him and transported him home in the Landy," while another added: "Much loved Tony The Pony by all of us, especially The Owen Family."

A third fan remarked: "I love Tony the pony, such a good boy," while another added: "Tony the pony is an absolute legend!"

Amanda Owen: 5 surprising facts © LORNA ROACH 1. Afternoon tea with Amanda Amanda's farm in Ravenseat is located on the Coast-to-Coast walking route, allowing her to offer cream teas in the summer. Visitors can even stay on site to enjoy the experience. 2. TV show inspiration A fan of the show All Creatures Great and Small, Amanda was inspired by the books and the real-life series to pursue a career as a farm vet. 3. Media backlash After her 22-year relationship with Clive Owens ended, Amanda made headlines for her reported five-year affair with businessman Robert Davis, whom she met through her exes' work. Both Amanda and Clive defended the backlash, explaining their relationship had ended before her romance with Robert began. 4. Rising stars Amanda's children are following in her footsteps. Her son Reuben stars in a six-part Channel 5 series called Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales. Her youngest trio — Annas, Nancy, and Clemmy — gained attention on Sky Kids' show Pooch Mooch, proving that TV runs in the family. 5. Net worth Amanda's net worth is reported to be over £1 million, with annual earnings of over £250,000, according to Entertainment Daily.

What to expect from Our Farm Next Door season two

The observational docuseries sees the Owen family work alongside a crack team of local tradespeople to breathe new life into a derelict farmhouse, which is known locally as Anty John's.

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen are restoring Anty Johns Farm in their new series

As they slowly bring their ambitious vision to life, they tackle changing seasons while also coping with the challenges that come with restoring a listed property in a remote location.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of season one last year, Amanda opened up about having more help from her children on the farm as they get older.

"The more the merrier," she said. "The kids are growing up and it's always about looking forward to the next generation. I'm not intending to slow down. I think I haven't peaked yet. As you get older you morph into a new mode and a new way of doing things.

© Instagram Amanda and Clive with four of their children as they continue to work on Anty John's

"The children become stronger and gradually we fizzle out. But that's how it is. As long as they've got enthusiasm and are enjoying what they're doing, then that's wonderful," she added.

Our Farm Next Door is available to watch on Channel 4. Episode four airs on Tuesday 20 May at 9pm on More4.