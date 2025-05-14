Amanda Owen shares update on 'much-loved' family member – Our Farm Next Door viewers all saying same thing

Viewers who tuned into Our Farm Next Door on Tuesday night were delighted to see "much-loved" member of the Owen clan, Tony the Pony.
Amanda Owen, who appears on the More4 series with her ex-husband Clive and their nine children, shared an update on the beloved miniature pony, who joined the family in 2022.
"He looks well under all that fluff," Amanda told viewers as Tony grazed the farmland. "Tony is a pony, a small pony who was bought a few years ago on a whim.
"But the kids fell in love with him, Clem rode him, Nancy has ridden him. He's a little star, he's a character."
She continued: "The kids absolutely love Tony because after all, he's only the size of a big dog. He just knocks about with the big horses, they use him as a flannel to wipe their faces on or a footstool."
It's safe to say viewers were pleased to see Tony on their screens. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Love Tony the Pony. Remember when you bought him and transported him home in the Landy," while another added: "Much loved Tony The Pony by all of us, especially The Owen Family."
A third fan remarked: "I love Tony the pony, such a good boy," while another added: "Tony the pony is an absolute legend!"
What to expect from Our Farm Next Door season two
The observational docuseries sees the Owen family work alongside a crack team of local tradespeople to breathe new life into a derelict farmhouse, which is known locally as Anty John's.
As they slowly bring their ambitious vision to life, they tackle changing seasons while also coping with the challenges that come with restoring a listed property in a remote location.
Speaking to HELLO! ahead of season one last year, Amanda opened up about having more help from her children on the farm as they get older.
"The more the merrier," she said. "The kids are growing up and it's always about looking forward to the next generation. I'm not intending to slow down. I think I haven't peaked yet. As you get older you morph into a new mode and a new way of doing things.
"The children become stronger and gradually we fizzle out. But that's how it is. As long as they've got enthusiasm and are enjoying what they're doing, then that's wonderful," she added.
Our Farm Next Door is available to watch on Channel 4. Episode four airs on Tuesday 20 May at 9pm on More4.