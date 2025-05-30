Tom Hardy finally reveals what fans keep asking him — and why he always says no

Tom Hardy has built a reputation for taking on extreme roles. The 47-year-old actor has starred in action films, dramas and superhero blockbusters.

Over the years, he’s also gained a loyal fan base. But there’s one thing he refuses to do for fans — and he’s not changing his mind.

No Bane voice, ever

© BBC Tom Hardy has revealed the one thing he will not do

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, Tom revealed the one fan request he always says no to.

He said: "Some people might like me to do an impression or a voice of a character. Like Bane, most of the time. And I take great pride in saying no. It's like a little bit of power, 'No.' Because I can."

Tom’s portrayal of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises became one of his most famous performances.

It was a physically demanding role that required him to bulk up significantly.

The voice he created for the Batman villain was completely unrecognisable.

Even now, more than a decade after the film’s release, fans still ask him to repeat the lines.

The iconic role

© Warner Bros. Pictures Tom Hardy as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises

Tom played Bane in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises. He starred opposite Christian Bale’s Batman in the final part of the trilogy.

The film was a huge hit, and Tom’s performance was instantly memorable. Lines like “You merely adopted the dark…” became pop culture moments.

But despite the lasting impact of the role, Tom won’t perform the voice in public. He explained that turning fans down is something he feels comfortable doing.

Physical toll

© Netflix Tom Hardy in Havoc

Tom has been open about the impact his roles have had on his body. He’s done many of his own stunts over the years and has picked up several injuries.

His action-heavy roles in films like Warrior, Venom and The Revenant have taken a toll. That includes transforming his body for characters like Bane.

He has spoken in the past about how those transformations are not sustainable.

What he's working on now

© Luke Varley/Paramount+ Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in MOBLAND

Tom is currently promoting his latest Netflix film, Havoc. He plays a detective who must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s son.

The film is directed by Gareth Evans, best known for The Raid series. It’s one of several action projects Tom has taken on recently.

He also stars in MobLand, the Guy Ritchie-produced series on Paramount+. The show features Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan and follows two rival crime families.

Tom plays a central role in the story and has received strong praise from fans.

His early roles and more trivia

© THA/Shutterstock Tommy (Tom Hardy, left) and Brendan (Joel Edgerton, right) in Warrior

Before he joined the Batman universe, Tom starred in Lawless. The 2012 crime thriller also starred Shia LaBeouf, Guy Pearce and Jessica Chastain.

It was based on the novel The Wettest County in the World and written by Nick Cave. It remains one of Tom’s most underrated films and is currently streaming for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

He also appeared in Warrior, the MMA drama with Joel Edgerton, which received strong critical acclaim. Fans can still stream The Dark Knight Rises on Netflix — but not for long.

The film is set to leave the platform this weekend. Tom may not repeat his Bane voice on request, but the performance lives on.