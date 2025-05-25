Tom Hardy’s 'must-watch' BBC drama is leaving iPlayer – stream it while you can

Tom Hardy's critically acclaimed historical drama Taboo will leave BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 1 June. The British actor, 47, is best known for major roles in shows like Peaky Blinders and Paramount+'s recent gangster drama, MobLand.

Tom has also established a significant Hollywood career. His notable film credits include The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, and the Venom trilogy.

However, one of his most impressive yet less mainstream roles will no longer be available to stream for free after 1 June.

What is Taboo about?

© BBC Tom Hardy in BBC's Taboo

Created by Tom, his father Chips Hardy, and Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, Taboo is an eight-part historical miniseries. It premiered in 2017 and earned high praise from critics and viewers alike.

The series follows James Delaney (played by Tom), an adventurer and businessman who returns to London in 1814 after spending 12 years in Africa. The storyline unfolds against the backdrop of the end of the War of 1812 between Britain and America.

The drama explores London’s darker sides at the dawn of the 19th century, including corruption linked to the East India Company. It also portrays the harsh realities of early London gang life and poverty in working-class communities.

How was Taboo received?

© BBC Tom Hardy is brilliant in Taboo

The series has a critics’ rating of 76 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, while audience ratings are even higher at 91 per cent.

Sarah Hughes of The Guardian described it as Tom's "big, bold and brash" passion project in her 2017 review. Sarah wrote: "I can't help but adore Taboo. Yes, you can call it a vanity project and yes, it does throw the kitchen sink at the plot then hurl the whole bath in afterwards – but it is also prepared to take risks."

She added: "There will always be those who think Hardy has struck out with this very personal take on the historical drama. I disagree: there's nothing wrong with taking a big swing at a genre – and in Taboo's case, it connects."

Fans love Taboo

© BBC Tom Hardy could return in Taboo Season 2

Viewers have also been vocal in praising the drama, with numerous five-star reviews on Google.

One fan said: "I can't believe I only just found out about this series.... it's brilliant, my husband and I watched the entire first season in 2 evenings!"

They continued: "I can't believe [it] hasn't been picked up by Netflix or HBO etc. This series would be absolutely huge if it was. Every actor in this show is a true talent and Tom Hardy, of course, blows me away with his skill."

Another viewer commented: "What an amazing drama. Had me gripped every week. So much so, that I watched it again on BBC iPlayer and still enjoyed it immensely."

Further praise included this enthusiastic endorsement: "Absolute class. I watched this when it was on TV when it first released and have just gone back to it. Every single moment is pure brilliance."

Stream Taboo while you can

© BBC Tom Hardy has claimed that a second season of Taboo is in the works

As the deadline approaches, now is your chance to catch up on this highly recommended drama. BBC iPlayer will remove Taboo on Sunday, 1 June.

Taboo currently remains available to stream free on BBC iPlayer.