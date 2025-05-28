Michelle and Barack Obama spark buzz with surprise NYC sighting

America's favorite couple was spotted on a New York date night. Michelle and Barack Obama were seen leaving The Lowell Hotel in Midtown Manhattan yesterday, May 27. They showed a united front amid swirling online reports about their relationship.

The Obamas have been married for 32 years, but recently, their marriage has come under speculation. Michelle's absence from several big events – including Donald Trump's inauguration and Jimmy Carter's funeral – fueled internet discussions that their relationship was strained.

But, during a recent interview on The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett, Michelle squashed any talk of issues with her relationship.

Michelle and Barack got married in Chicago

"I'm not a martyr," she explained. "I would be problem solving in public. 'Let me tell you what he did.'"

Michelle continued on, complimenting her husband: "The beauty of [Barack] and our partnership is that neither one of us was really ever gonna quit at it, 'cause that's not who we are."

Since leaving the White House nine years ago, the couple have shifted away from politics. In 2018, they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce series and movies under their company Higher Ground. Their highest profile movie, Leave the World Behind, was released in 2023 and starred Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke.

© Instagram The couple still live in Washington, D.C.

They've also produced a docuseries Our Great National Parks and an animated children's show Waffles + Mochi.

"Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others," Michelle said of the Netflix deal.

Beyond the screen, both Barack and Michelle also ventured into podcasts. Barack partnered with rock legend Bruce Springsteen for Renegades: Born in the USA where they discussed starting their families, the feelings experienced when their children were born, and balancing fatherhood with their careers.

© Instagram They still go on many date nights

Meanwhile, Michelle launched her own podcast IMO with her brother Craig Robinson earlier this year. The siblings discuss everything from their mom's legacy, dating, the best way to clean a staircase, and yes, even internet rumors.

"People couldn't believe that I was [not attending events] for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart," Michelle said in an April episode. "It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was right for me, that was a hard thing for me to do."

© Hubert Vestil Michelle and Craig during a live IMO show

The Obamas' night out in New York wasn't just a stylish appearance. It felt like a subtle reminder to the public of who they really are. After more than three decades together, they're still showing up for each other. Through their Netflix deal, many podcasts, or romantic dinners, they are in it for the long haul.

They may no longer be in the White House, but Michelle and Barack are very much still a team and navigating their public life on their own terms.