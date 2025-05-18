Tom Hardy is the ultimate husband goals with wife and rarely seen child in Cannes - exclusive

Tom Hardy looked every inch the devoted family man on Sunday, stepping out for a sweet morning coffee with his wife Charlotte Riley and their adorable child at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor, 47, made hearts melt as he visited the popular coffee spot 72 Croisette, situated along La Croisette — the iconic boulevard lined with designer boutiques and frequented by Hollywood stars during festival season.

Tom Hardy spotted in family mode at Cannes

© Getty Tom Hardy was spotted being the perfect husband and father in Cannes

HELLO!'s reporters, who are on the ground at this year's festival, reveal that Tom appeared blissfully happy, enjoying a low-key coffee break with Charlotte, 43, and their child.

An onlooker exclusively told HELLO!: "Tom couldn't have looked more in love with his beautiful wife and their little child, who was adorable in baby-blue trousers."

The Mad Max: Fury Road star took on dad duties effortlessly, handling the buggy with toy cars in tow for his child.

Charlotte, who looked relaxed and chic, was all smiles as she chatted with her husband, making the most of the sunny morning away from the busy Cannes crowds.

Celebrity hotspot

© Getty British actor Tom Hardy and his wife Charlotte Riley pose for a photograph upon arrival for the world premiere of Dunkirk

Their coffee spot, 72 Croisette, is conveniently situated near the luxury Hotel Martinez, famous for hosting countless A-listers during the festival season. Stars spotted there recently include Bella Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Pattinson, and Dua Lipa, making it one of the ultimate Cannes locations to see and be seen.

With its ideal position amidst designer boutiques and palm-lined streets, the cafe has become a favoured hangout for actors and festival attendees alike, all looking to enjoy a quiet moment amidst Cannes’ glamour.

Tom Hardy’s mixed news on MobLand

© Getty Tom Hardy was spotted in Cannes being the perfect husband

Tom's Cannes outing comes amid recent news regarding his latest crime drama, MobLand. Despite initially strong viewing figures, the Paramount Plus series from director Guy Ritchie reportedly faces cancellation after mixed reviews.

The ten-part gangster drama follows two rival London crime families locked in a ruthless battle for dominance. Tom stars as Harry Da Souza, a tough, streetwise fixer working closely with the Harrigan family, led by Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan) and his wife, Maeve (Helen Mirren).

Although the show drew 8.8 million viewers within its first week, critical responses were mixed. Reviews highlighted issues with inconsistent Irish accents and pacing, despite praise for Tom's gripping performance.

The Telegraph and The Independent awarded the series just two stars, while The Guardian and the Evening Standard were slightly more favourable, each awarding three stars.

Tom's hopes for MobLand’s future

© Luke Varley/Paramount+ Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in MOBLAND

Despite the uncertain future of MobLand, Tom previously shared his optimism for future seasons, suggesting that the series had significant international potential.

He recently told The Hollywood Reporter: "The plan is definitely to see more seasons. The question is: does it become international? There are international elements to organised crime which are touched on in season one."

Tom explained further: "There are families involved across Europe vying for power to move commodities, like drugs and weapons. It would be exciting to explore how this fits into a world stage."

Fans of the series will undoubtedly be hoping Paramount gives MobLand a chance to continue, allowing Tom to explore more complex storylines in future seasons.

For now, though, the actor is clearly focused on enjoying quality family time at Cannes, offering fans a heartwarming glimpse into his life away from the spotlight.