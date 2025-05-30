Station 19 star shares 'emotional' post about show - one year after cancellation

Station 19 star Danielle Savre has left fans reminiscing about the hit show amid their devastation at its cancellation as she marked one year since the show's last-ever episode.
Posting on her Instagram stories, Danielle wrote: "One year ago today, the final episode of @station19 aired. So many unforgettable stories, wild calls, and emotional rollercoasters that brought us all together. I'll be reposting some of the most memorable ones! So send 'em my way! Let's celebrate the Station 19 moments we'll never forget."
Fan reaction
Sharing her post, one person wrote: "Oh okay so she’s gonna make me cry," while another person added: "#station19 no way it’s been a whole year since we lost Station 19." A third fan added: "One year since the series finale. One year without THE best couple ever. #Station19 isn't just a show; it's a powerful journey that has captivated countless hearts with its compelling characters and gripping storytelling. We still need them."
What was Station 19 about?
The show is a spin-off from the hit drama Grey's Anatomy, and ran for seven seasons from 2018 to 2024 before it was cancelled by ABC after 105 episodes. The show looks at the lives of firefighters and paramedics in Seattle's Fire Department.
The show's cancellation
The show's cancellation was upsetting for fans and the cast alike. Jaina Lee Ortiz, who played Andy Herrera, explained on her podcast After We Wrap: "It came as a shock. We weren't told why, there wasn't any reason behind it, so everyone was left pretty confused and heartbroken."
Why was it cancelled?
The cancellation was likely down to financial restraints, as well as TV ratings. However, fans were left seriously surprised due to their dedicated fanbase, and showrunners Peter Paige and Zoanne Clack admitted that they only found out two days into filming season seven that the show was coming to an end.
Zoanne said: "We had a very interesting back and forth, Peter and I, trying to get out all the information through waves of tears." Peter added: "It was the world's saddest in-person meeting… Basically, we got the news and were like, 'Get the cast in, get the writers, get the crew assembled… Make sure they’re all going to meet us at lunch!' Then we raced, raced, raced to tell them before there were any leaks. We wanted to make sure they heard it from us."
Fan campaign to save the show
There was a passionate fan campaign to save the show back in 2024. Using the hashtag '#SaveStation19,' and petitions and a letter writing campaign, the fans attempted to have the show renewed. Although their efforts weren't successful, Boris Kodjoe, who played Robert Sullivan, shared his appreciation, saying: "I just have to say, I love our fans.
"You have been the backbone of this show, giving us support and love throughout the years and we don't take that for granted at all. We are here because of you guys. And all the campaigning and the protesting and sending letters, we really appreciate that."
Will there be a spin-off?
Peter and Zoanne have reportedly discussed the potential for a new spin-off, including one featuring the fan-favourite couple Maya and Carina, or focusing on the Crisis One program. Fingers crossed!
