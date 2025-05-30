Station 19 star shares 'emotional' post about show - one year after cancellation

The cancellation was likely down to financial restraints, as well as TV ratings. However, fans were left seriously surprised due to their dedicated fanbase, and showrunners Peter Paige and Zoanne Clack admitted that they only found out two days into filming season seven that the show was coming to an end.

Zoanne said: "We had a very interesting back and forth, Peter and I, trying to get out all the information through waves of tears." Peter added: "It was the world's saddest in-person meeting… Basically, we got the news and were like, 'Get the cast in, get the writers, get the crew assembled… Make sure they’re all going to meet us at lunch!' Then we raced, raced, raced to tell them before there were any leaks. We wanted to make sure they heard it from us."