The real reason Station 19 was canceled after 7 seasons

Fans were devastated to learn that Station 19 had been canceled after seven seasons. The series, which concluded back in May 2024, is a spin-off of Grey's Anatomy and is so beloved that fans have been campaigning for its return ever since its cancellation. So why did it end?

Chatting with Deadline back in February 2024, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich explained: "Well, every show has its own journey, so to speak. In the case of Station 19, it was time to bring that story to an end.

"I love Station 19, and I think what’s amazing about Station 19 is that it was, yes, a spinoff of Grey’s. But it really became its own show that stood on its own creatively and was fully realized and unique unto itself, and we’ve been very proud to have it on the air. I’m proud to be in business with Shonda [Rhimes] on that show."

He added that there might be other Grey's spinoffs in the future, saying: "We’re always open to new and different iterations of any of our most key franchises and our most realized shows, of which Grey’s is one."

© Kelsey McNeal Fans begin petitions to save the show

In a statement at the time, he said: "For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy’s incredible vision, beloved characters, and compelling storytelling. With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode."

Despite the show finishing for good several months ago, fans are still discussing the show's return on X, formerly known as Twitter, with one posting: "More #Station19 silliness on set!! Someone please #SaveStation19 I miss them!!!"

Another person added: "Station 19 has so many more stories left to tell and, as a result of a premature cancellation, had to wrap everything up in less than 10 episodes." A third person posted: "Once again - HOW was this show canceled?! Edge-of-your-seat call-outs every single time! I will never stop yapping for #Station19."

Chatting with HELLO! about the show's ending, Jaina Lee Ortiz said: "I feel tremendously grateful for the show and what it has done for me in my career and also my personal life. I was able to grow and learn new things about myself as an actor, and having that self-exploration throughout the seasons has been so beneficial in my life.

"Am I heartbroken? Yes. But do I understand that this is part of the business? Yes. Am I optimistic for the future? Of course, and the fact that I was able to have a piece of this, whether it was one season or seven seasons, that itself is something that I will always cherish.

© Disney Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters

"But if there is an opportunity to come back, I'm always wide open. I am forever devoted to Shonda Rhimes and Shondaland and everything that they've not only given us but given this world and the audience; it has been one of the greatest honors of my career thus far."