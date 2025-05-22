Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nine Perfect Strangers viewers saying same thing about season 2 of Nicole Kidman thriller
two women looking at computer screen© Disney

The Australian actress plays Masha Dmitrichenko in the star-studded series

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Viewers who tuned into the long-awaited second season of Prime Video's thriller series, Nine Perfect Strangers, have given their verdict on the opening two episodes. 

Nicole Kidman reprises her role as wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko in the show's second outing, which sees nine new strangers undergo Masha's psychedelic therapy in the scenic Austrian Alps. 

It's safe to say viewers are loving the new season so far. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Watching #NinePerfectStrangers and I'm loving it so far!!" while another added: "Think this new season will be even better than the last. Do wish could binge the whole season."

woman with blonde hair standing in front of snowy trees© Disney
Nicole Kidman reprises her role in Nine Perfect Strangers season two

A third viewer encouraged others to tune in, writing: "Okayyyy so if you have @PrimeVideo definitely start watching #nineperfectstrangers ASAP!" while another penned: "EPISODEEE TWO WAS SOOOOOO SOOO SOOO GOOOD !!! IM SCREAMING #NinePerfectStrangers."

What is Nine Perfect Strangers about? 

While the first season was set in the fictional town of Cabrillo in California, season two sees mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenk invite a group of strangers from various walks of life to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps, where they become connected in "ways they could never imagine". 

group of people sitting on yoga mats© Disney
Viewers praised the show's return

The synopsis continues: "Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."

The thriller is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies. 

The cast of season two

Season two sees a fresh cast of famous faces join Nicole Kidman, including Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Lena Olin (The Unbearable Lightness of Being), and Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, Mamma Mia).

two men and woman in large hotel hall© Disney
Season two is set in the scenic Austrian Alps

Other cast members include Lucas Englander (Transatlantic), King Princess, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Kissing Booth) and Aras Aydin (Cherry Season).

Season two episode release schedule

Season two premiered with the first two episodes on Wednesday, 21 May. New episodes will be released weekly on Hulu and Prime Video every Wednesday until it wraps with its eighth and final episode. The third episode will be released on May 28, 2025. 

group of people sitting in living room with fireplace© Disney
New episodes will be released weekly

Nine Perfect Strangers season two is available to watch on Prime Video. 

WATCH: The trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2

