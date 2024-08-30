Rings of Power: viewers have the same reaction to season two return

Viewers are saying the same thing following the return of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power on Prime Video - and they've been hugely positive!

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the first three episodes of season two, one person wrote: "[The Rings of Power] S2 is a TRIUMPHANT MASTERPIECE. A brilliantly crafted saga worthy of Middle-earth.

WATCH: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is back for season two

"From epic battles and commanding performances to breathtaking visuals—this season reveals Sauron’s most terrifying shadow like never before and will be a milestone in TV history."

Another person added: "Absolutely loved the first 3 episodes of #RingsOfPower, it's a much darker tone compared to season 1 and already feeling the inspiration it's taken from how the movies were filmed. Very excited for what's to come."

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

A third person added: "Finally watched the first episode of #RingsofPower and no spoilers. I'll just say I missed this show and Galadriel looks even more gorgeous this season. Also I’m sorry, I simply do not care about the Harfoots. Galadriel, Elrond, and Sauron are who I’m here for."

However, not everyone was convinced, with one posting: "I’ve tried, I really, really have and I wanted to like it so badly but #RingsOfPower is just so so so bad. It’s like a child has written it, designed the colouring (which screams Disney) & a conscious effort has been made to make it achingly dull. I tried season 2 but I give up!"

Charlie Vickers as Sauron; Morfydd Clark as Galadriel



Another posted: "I’m trying to like this show so hard. But it still doesn’t take me to that world. But I have to accept that it is better than the first season."

Season two picks up where season one left off, with Galadriel shocked and devastated to learn that she has been duped by Halbrand, who is actually Sauron in disguise.

While Sauron regroups to better his plan to rule Middle Earth by using the rings of power to control men and dwarves, Galadriel intends to stop him - all while being drawn in by the three elven rings that were made in season one - despite Elrond's insistence that they should never be worn.

Meanwhile, 'the Stranger' who fans have theorised could be Gandalf continues his journey to discover who he truly is while joined by Harfoot Nori, the dwarves deal with their way of lives growing worse in the mountains, while the Númenoreans leadership is called into question, and Isildur fights his way out of the Southlands with the help of Arrondir and Theo.