Kevin Costner's Horizon co-star gives worrying update as embattled movie is hit with financial strains, lawsuit

Kevin Costner appears to be moving forward with his embattled Western franchise Horizon.

The proposed four-part film extravaganza has been embattled largely from the very beginning, with the eye-watering amount of money he put into it ($38 million of his own) reportedly a source of tension in his previous marriage to Christine Baumgartner, and his decision to do it in the first place allegedly being what led to his departure from Yellowstone.

Once it hit theaters in August 2024, it earned only $11 million on opening weekend, and a total of $32 million globally as of September 2024, a month after it premiered. The second film was ultimately pulled from a theatrical release.

© Getty Glynn is meant to appear in chapter 3

Despite its myriad of challenges — most recently allegations of sexual discrimination, sexual harassment and creation of a hostile work environment based on sex on set — production on Horizon appears to be continuing, though not without ongoing challenges.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Glynn Turman, who appeared in the second film and is meant to also feature in the third installment, shared they have indeed started filming the third film, however he noted: "I don't know if they've continued it."

"I think there was a temporary shutdown and I don’t know if they went back, but Part 2, I can't wait to see," he explained.

Horizon has faced a myriad of challenges

While the first film is available on Netflix, the second has yet to be made available on streaming after it failed to have a theatrical release. When asked if he's heard an update about the second chapter's release, Glynn confessed: "Not a thing."

"It's kind of frustrating on my part, everybody's part that's connected, but I love Part 1 as well," he went on, adding: "It takes us back to old-fashioned moviemaking and watching stories and Kevin is one of the best at doing that, so my hat's off to him. What a bold move he made."

© Getty Images Kevin with his children at the Los Angeles premiere of chapter 1

At the moment, Kevin is in the midst of a legal battle with Devyn LaBella, 34, an actress on Horizon, who alleged that she was subjected to a "violent, unscripted, unscheduled" rape scene during filming in Utah on May 2, 2023.

She filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, May 27 in Superior Los Angeles County Court alleging sexual discrimination, sexual harassment, creation of a hostile work environment based on sex, failure to remedy/prevent discrimination and harassment, retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

© Getty Images Kevin, David Zaslav, and some of the Horizon cast

Marty Singer, an attorney for Kevin, said in a statement that the claims had "absolutely no merit," adding that: "As a stunt performer on Horizon 2, the scene in question was explained to Ms. LaBella, and after she performed the rehearsal in character with another actor, she gave her Stunt Coordinator supervisor a 'thumbs up' and indicated her willingness to then shoot the scene, if needed (which she was not)."

Horizon had a budget of $100 million, and was filmed in a Utah set that Kevin plans to expand into a massive, Costner-themed movie filming compound. Addressing Horizon's rocky debut, Kevin previously told Entertainment Tonight: "I don't mind going with the crowd, but if the crowd is not going where I want to go, I'm not really worried about going my other way… I am really just trying to find that mythical partner who would like to maybe make movies with me for the next ten years. That man or woman who wants to make things that maybe stand the test of time."