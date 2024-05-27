Kevin Costner: critics react to new movie that caused him to take out mortgage

Kevin Costner has taken a huge chance on his new movie Horizon: An American Saga, and revealed that he even took out a mortgage to help finance his four-part epic Western movie.

The Yellowstone actor, who mortgaged his seaside Santa Barbara estate and is thought to have invested $38 million of his own money to help develop the series, opened up about the decision at the Cannes Film Festival, saying: “It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the decision I needed to make.

“You can spend your life just trying to make your pile grow bigger and bigger — and I’ve not been really terribly great at that… I’m like anyone else, I’d like it to be big. But not at the expense of not doing what I feel like I’d love to do.”

© Getty Images Cayden Wyatt Costner Lily Costner, Hayes Costner, Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner and Annie Costner depart the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet

He added to GQ: “There’s commerce on my mind, but I don’t let it overshadow the entertainment value and essence of what I’m trying to portray. I don’t try to let the fear of that control my instincts on any level. I don’t want to live that way.”

What have reviews said about Horizon: An American Saga?

So after taking a huge financial risk on the movie, what have fans and critics been saying about it? People who were able to watch the film at Cannes Film Festival have taken to social media to discuss it, with one person posting: “There’s a lot of set up here, to the point that the movie feels like an introduction to the ensemble rather than a story.”

© Getty Kevin Costner attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet

Another person added: “Part 1 of #Horizon: An American Saga, Kevin Costner's ambitious western, works when there is suspense and action, but it has the soul of conservative melodrama and a very scattered narrative with too much point of view and plots started. It entertains, it leaves you curious. #Cannes2024

A third person added: “Kevin Costner’s #Horizon is… fine. It’s very much a ‘Part I’, opening with ‘Part I’ in the title and closing with what’s effectively a ‘Next Time’ trailer.”

© Getty Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation

Fans also took to Letterboxd to discuss, with one posting: “Was not crazy about this but then it ends with a montage that's really just a trailer for Part 2 and I can't lie, it looked cool. You got me, Costner.”

Another person added: “Begging Kevin Costner to just play Red Dead Redemption 2 instead of making us endure any more of the painfully trite (and potentially very misguided) Horizon: An American Saga. A movie that so badly wants to be a tv show that it legitimately ends with sizzle reel for the next chapter.”