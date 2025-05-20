Kevin Costner slams 'soap opera' Yellowstone following acrimonious exit

Kevin Costner has made a very rare comment about the ending of Yellowstone, which took place after he departed the show following heightening tensions between himself and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "Well it's modern day ranching. Yellowstone was able to capture that really so beautifully. I mean, it's a bit of a soap opera. I mean, we all should be in prison." When asked about the finale, he told the Daily Mail: "I'm not thinking about [the Yellowstone finale], I don't think I've given it any thoughts, we'll just let it go."

Why did Kevin quit Yellowstone?

Kevin and Taylor clashed over filming schedules and the Prince of Thieves actor's availability due to his conflicting project, Horizon.

WATCH: Kevin Costner confirms he's not returning to Yellowstone

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about it at the time, Taylor explained: "I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone… Once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting.

"He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. [Horizon] seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one."

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone

Kevin's attorney, Marty Singer, also shared details about the situation, saying: "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second."

© Shutterstock Luke and Kevin in Yellowstone

Exiting before season 5

Speaking about his decision to ultimately not appear in the final episodes of the show, Kevin told his followers on Instagram: "I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future.

© Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Kevin Costner as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone'

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning and I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop and I’ll see you at the movies."