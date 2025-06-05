NBC confirms fate of One Chicago leads, including Taylor Kinney, after expired contracts — what to know

Taylor Kinney isn't saying goodbye to Chicago anytime soon.

Though all three shows from the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD, had all been renewed last month by NBC, the Fire lead had had his contract run out by the end of last season.

And though the actor, who stars as Kelly Severide, has had his role in the series in limbo before, he is now confirmed to be returning for a 14th season.

© Getty Miranda and Taylor's characters got surprise pregnancy news

Deadline reported on Thursday that all leads of the three series, which include Taylor as well as Miranda Rae Mayo and Dermot Mulroney for Fire, plus Chicago P.D.'s Jason Beghe and Chicago Med's S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt, will be returning to their roles.

The three Fire actors have all signed new deals to continue with the series, which first premiered in 2012, while Med's Oliver and S. Epatha — who was on fellow NBC mainstay Law & Order for a whopping 17 seasons between 1993 to 2010 — had already signed multi-year deals last year.

The three shows will come back in the fall for 21 episodes, however, cast members will be absent from a couple episodes throughout the respective seasons, a new cost-cutting measure from NBC.

© Getty One Chicago features plenty of crossovers

All three of the shows air Wednesdays on NBC, and Deadline previously reported that per NBCUniversal, the current seasons of the three have reached nearly 46 million total viewers season to-date across NBC and Peacock, with all three's streaming viewership rising year-over-year.

Chicago Fire aired its last episode of season 13 on May 21, and it saw Taylor's character and Miranda's Stella Kidd surprised by a positive pregnancy test.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Taylor has been Kelly for all 13 seasons

Off the screen, Taylor had a surprise wedding to wife Ashley Cruger last year, after two years of dating. The first time Ashley made an appearance on Taylor's Instagram was in a March 3 post in 2022, when he shared a photo of her looking at him with a stern look while she was getting her nails done at a salon.

The following April, she did her own hard launch when she shared a photo of the two together while attending a race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

© WireImage The actor with his wife Ashley

They made their big event debut that same month, when they attended Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge, a charity event in Deer Valley, Utah, where they posed for plenty of loved-up shots by the slopes.

Taylor was previously engaged to Lady Gaga, who confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky in April of last year. The former couple met on the set of Gaga's "Yoü and I" music video in 2011 and became engaged in February 2015, though ultimately broke up in July of the following year.