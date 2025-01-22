Beloved Chicago PD character's fate hangs in the balance in first look at One Chicago crossover

The upcoming One Chicago crossover threatens to put our favorite first responders in jeopardy – and none more so than Sergeant Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) who is shown falling and being wheeled into surgery in the first teaser trailer.

NBC shows Chicago Med, Fire and PD will come together for the first crossover in five years with the teams focusing on a possible gas explosion leaving over 50 victims in need of help.

© NBC Amy Morton as Trudy Platt in Chicago PD

It is unclear how Trudy – who is married to firefighter Mouch – has ended up unconscious and in need of medical attention, but the trailer, revealed by People, shows Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) calling out, "she's crashing," as Mouch (Christian Stolte) looks on in tears.

The trailer also reveals Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) may be in trouble as she is below ground helping people off the L train when Battalion Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) calls on her to "evacuate immediately" as the tunnel begins to collapse.

Christian Stolte as Mouch in Chicago Fire

Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) also can be seen telling staffers at the Gaffney Medical: "We've got two of our own down there."

"People are still on that train, including my wife!" Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) says of Stella, Ruzek and the victims to an unknown person before the clip ends with a devastated Kelly in tears.

© NBC Marina Squerciati and Jason Beghe in Chicago PD

NBC had previously confirmed that the three-part crossover will air on January 29 and will track the ripple effects on the Intelligence Unit, Firehouse 51, and Gaffney after a gas explosion in a high-rise leaves hundreds of civilians in danger.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire

The official logline for the episode reads: When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own."

PD's Marina Squerciati teased the crossover, sharing a selfie she took with Chicago Med actors Luke, Sarah Ramos, and Jessie Schamer, writing: "The secret's out...we are filming an EPIC crossover #onechicago!"

© Marina Squerciati Marina poses with Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos and Jesse Schamer

A second picture included Fire's Taylor, David Eigenberg and Dermot posing with Marina.

The last three-way crossover took place in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced TV productions to limit what they could do and when, and it told the story of a flesh-eating bacteria that spread throughout Chicago and forced CDC to become involved.