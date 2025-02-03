Taylor Kinney's wife Ashley bonds with his One Chicago co-stars in unmissable new photo

Taylor Kinney's wife Ashley Cruger is just as much a part of the One Chicago family as he is.

The Vampire Diaries alum has spent the last 13 years starring as Lieutenant Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, and for the last few years, Ashley has been his biggest cheerleader.

The couple tied the knot last year with a surprise wedding after two years of dating, and the latest photo featuring some One Chicago stars proves just how close Ashley is to everyone.

On Monday, Marina Squerciati, who stars as Detective Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D., and has also been featured in Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, shared a round of photos from a girl's night in with her co-stars.

Ashley was featured in several of the photos, as was Patrick Flueger's (Chicago P.D.'s Adam Ruzek) girlfriend Reem Amara.

The glimpses into the fun night see the women posing closely together for some photos, having some cocktails, and enjoying quite the sushi feast followed by an assortment of brownies and other baked goods.

© Instagram The One Chicago women had girls' night

"Great women. Great food. Great wine. Great night," Marina wrote in her caption, noting: "These photos are blurry and not 'IG perfect.' Just friends having fun."

Some of the other women in the photos were Law & Order alum S. Epatha Merkerson, Jessy Schram, Toya Turner, Miranda Rae Mayo, Sarah Ramos and Jocelyn Hudon.

© Instagram Marina shared some candid photos from the night

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "I want to be at this party," alongside a fire emoji, as others followed suit with: "My favorite girls. I hope y'all are having fun!!" and: "I love that these women seem to get on with each other so well!" as well as: "This is so beautifulllll!!"

© Instagram Taylor and Ashley tied the knot almost a year ago

Ashley and Taylor had their surprise nuptials on April 30 of last year. The first time Ashley made an appearance on Taylor's Instagram was in a March 3 post in 2022, when he shared a photo of her looking at him with a stern look while she was getting her nails done at a salon.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis The couple had dated for two years prior

The following April, she did her own hard launch when she shared a photo of the two together while attending a race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

They made their big event debut that same month, when they attended Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge, a charity event in Deer Valley, Utah, where they posed for plenty of loved-up shots by the slopes.