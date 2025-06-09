BBC makes major change after 88-year tradition

After being the only network to broadcast Wimbledon, BBC's 88-year tradition has finally changed as TNT Sports will also be broadcasting the Wimbledon Singles Finals in a new deal.

Back in 2024, Eurosport, which has since been acquired by TNT Sports, secured a five-year deal with the All England Club, including rights to broadcast the finals and a highlights package from the beloved competition.

The BBC will remain as Wimbledon's main broadcaster, which it has been for almost 90 years, while TNT Sports will be a "secondary broadcaster". The contest originated back in 1877, with the BBC televising the events in 1937, initially sharing 30 minutes of matches from the Centre Court.

The famous competition will begin on 30 June and run until 13 July, and will see stars including Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejčíková return to play for the prestigious prize.

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales during the trophy ceremony for the Women's Singles Final

Carlos was among the tennis players greeted by Princess Catherine of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2024.

The royal attended the sporting event, receiving a standing ovation from fellow attendees after publicly speaking about her cancer diagnosis, and the pair later met some of the stars of the tournament. Speaking to Carlos, Kate introduced him to Charlotte, saying: "This is Charlotte, [she was] cheering you on. You had everything crossed… We've watched a lot on telly, so it's great to finally get to meet you."

© Getty Images Wimbledon will also broadcast on BBC

They also met Emma Raducanu, who was knocked out in the fourth round of this year's championships. Speaking about meeting the royals at the time, she said: "It's amazing to see her be such a champion of tennis and follow all of us.

© Getty Images David Beckham attends day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

"We just spoke a little bit about my tournament and the tennis, and also how I missed last year but I was very excited to come back this year. And a little bit about her tennis because she loves it."