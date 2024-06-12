19 best tennis outfits for women as we prepare for Wimbledon fever

Tennis. Padel. Pickleball. Whichever court you’re hitting this summer, you've got one goal: To ace your match day look.

With Wimbledon and Queens starting soon, we know we'll be jumping off the sofa and on to the court to channel our inner Emma Raducanu. Dressing the part is almost as fun as playing the game, and chic tenniscore is definitely in vogue right now. In fact, ever since we watched Zendaya in the tennis movie Challengers, we've been desperate to wear a skort and hit a few balls.

Let's face it, tennis gear always swings into season when Wimbledon is on TV, with rackets flying off the shelves and suddenly we're keen to wear white. Let's get ahead and stock up now. For women, it's all about the cute tennis outfit with tennis skirts and matching sets being a major focus.

Top tennis outfit pics - at a glance

What are the key tennis outfit trends for 2024

We reached out to Laura Ward, the founder of chic but functional tennis wear brand EXEAT and she told us: "I think 2024 is going to go down in the history books as the year the tennis aesthetic went mainstream.

"We've got Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach to thank for that on the fashion pages combined with the next generation of social media savvy tennis greats emerging at the slams and blowing up all over TikTok so it's a really exciting moment for the sport.

© Getty Images Zendaya, styled by Law Roach, during the promo for 'Challengers'

"Off court, it's now absolutely acceptable to sport a full tennis look as a chic off-duty uniform. Think about pairing an A-line tennis dress spun from butter soft technical fabric with a preppy cable knit slung over the shoulders and a retro converse tennis shoe or a sharply pleated skirt tucked into a crisp cotton polo shirt with white crew socks and Chanel ballet pumps. The overall effect is effortlessly elegant with lashings of quiet luxury."

© EXEAT EXEAT is the world’s best-selling luxury British court wear brand for women

Laura continued: "The great news for fashion fans is that there's finally an abundance of choice when it come to tennis apparel. Most of the major sports brands are now running really considered tennis apparel collections which is great to see and quite a few fashion houses are now diversifying to jump on the trend. The more the merrier as far as i'm concerned as tennis and it's rich sartorial heritage (even the original fashion influencer Marie Antoinette was a fan!) deserves to be revelled in."

Stylish tennis players to inspire you

Serena Williams was known for her eclectic on-court style during her sporting career (as well as being a powerhouse of a player, of course!), and 21-year-old Emma Raducanu is making her mark in the style stakes, with sponsorships from Nike and Tiffany & Co. Other style stars on and off the court include Naomi Osaka and her love of neon and bright colours. Back in the day, Steffi Graf brought floral prints to the court and Anna Kournikova caused headlines with her on-court style.

© Getty Images Emma Raducanu has a Nike sponsorship deal

Who has Laura got her sights on for 2024? Who will bring their A-game on the court this year? She told us: "The 20 year old American tennis sensation Coco Gauff who is already emerging as a style icon on and off court. She won the US Open when she was 19 and is currently ranked #2 in the world. Coco is already the stuff of legends on the tour and every major brand and fashion house is clamouring to work with her. I'm so excited to watch her at Wimbledon."

© Getty Images Coco Gauff is one to keep an eye out for - on and off the court!

How we chose the best tennis outfits for women

Style: While sweat-wicking properties are all well and good - and included in the below choices - this edit is mainly about finding chic and stylish outfits to wear on the court. As well, this edit features tennis-themed loungewear looks if you want to find something to wear to watch Wimbledon at home.

We wanted this edit to be for everyone, which is why many of the brands featured cater for all sizes. Variety: Some women might want to wear a tennis dress, others might prefer a tennis skirt or a cool tennis-themed sweatshirt - this edit features a wide range of options.

Let us serve you the best tennis outfits for women in 2024…

Tennis skirts and skorts

We asked for advice on how to style the iconic tennis skirt, and Laura told us: "The most important thing about choosing a tennis skirt is to pay attention to the pleating and choose a formation that's going to flatter your body type. Generally speaking, thin 'knife' pleats (the ones that all point in the same direction and look like a concertina when pulled out) suit most figures and bestow a sleek 'n' chic fluidity across your lower half, where as wider pleats can add unwanted bulk and flounce. Pair with a tucked in polo shirt for a super polished court ready silhouette."

When shopping for a tennis skirt you want space to twist and drive that forehand, also room to store your tennis balls is a bonus. Look out for flared and pleated designs that set you free to run, turn, swing and pivot.

Nike Women's Tennis Skirt © Nike A 'pink quartz' tennis skort, anyone? Yes please. Nike is a great destination for tennis outfits with its NikeCourt Slam collection. New for summer 2024 you have this stretchy, easy-fitting tennis skirt. It comes complete with drop-in pockets on the internal shorts let you keep your essentials close.

Adidas AEROREADY Pro Print Skirt © Adidas The double-layer design of this Adidas skirt is backed up by moisture-wicking AEROREADY and stretchy inner shorts, it'll ensure you always bring your A-game to court.



Lululemon Tennis Skirt © Lululemon Lululemon is a great place to find cute tennis outfits for women - especially skirts! The lightweight design on this flowy tennis skirt will help you feel focused and agile on the court.

Fabletics Universal Tennis Volley Ultra High-Waist Rock © Fabletics View offer Serve looks on or off the court by wearing this ultra high-waisted, flowy performance skirt with built-in shorts and a ball pocket. So chic.



Tennis dresses

According to Laura: "The joy of #tenniscore is that there is now so much choice when it comes to tennis dress silhouettes so spend some time picking out your perfect 'ball gown' and don't settle util you've hit peak fit. My top tip when it comes to styling is to think about what is going underneath it - some tennis dresses look incredible online, but once you've got them home you realise they are extremely sheer and that the barely there straps mean that underwear suddenly becomes a consideration as it will be on show. I find investing in simple plain white or skin tone sports bras can make most dresses very wearable and then I like to have fun with the shorts I wear underneath - a flash of neon or print is always good fun as are briefs with a joyful trim or even bikini bottoms. The only fashion rule here is to make sure there's good cheek coverage!"

Dresses with pleated skirts are very popular and will help you stand out on the court. Collared designs are great for smart country clubs and keep an eye out for mesh panels in order to give extra ventilation.

Slazenger Tennis Dress © Slazenger This Slazenger white tennis dress is a sleeveless style with a crew neckline for a classic look in a lightweight construction.



Sweaty Betty All Round Asymmetric Dress © Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty's tennis outfits this year are so stylish! Within the tennis dress category you have this new asymmetric dress which is breathable and sweat-wicking. The asymmetric neckline gives it a modern feel and the built-in shorts offer extra support.

Gym Shark Sweat Seamless Dress © Gym Shark View offer The website states that you'll look like a "total baddie" in this sweat proof dress from Gym Shark.



Polo tops and jackets

This is where you might want to look out for sweat-wicking material. You want to stay cool when the game starts to heat up.

Ralph Lauren x Wimbledon Double-Knit Bomber Jacket © Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren is the official sponsor for Wimbledon 2024 and part of the collection this year is this double-knit jacquard bomber jacket which is embroidered with the iconic tournament's logo along with Polo's logo and crossed tennis racquets. So stylish!

Original Penguin Women's Tennis Jacket © Original Penguin Everyone needs a water repellent jacket in their gym locker, and this one is ideal and it'll go with everything.

Lucky In Love Swoop Tank © Lucky In Love Taking a fashion-forward approach to tennis apparel, Lucky In Love create bright, colourful clothing that channels the upbeat vibes of their Miami HQ. This traditional tennis tank is made with modern materials for match-winning performance.





Matching tennis sets for ladies

Matching will never go out of style! And if you're into a cute two-piece, check out our faves below...

Exeat The Tryst Tennis Tracksuit © Exeat View offer Calling all tennis goddesses! Spun from ultra-luxe recycled Dupont yarns, this impossibly chic co-ord features oversized golden buttons, a very cool Peter Pan collar and flattering slim fit bottoms that have been specially constructed to visibly lengthen the leg. The best bit? The trousers feature an oversized elasticated waistband that pulls double duty synching the waist and providing supportive comfort during play.

Alo Match Point Tennis Outfit © Alo How cute is this little matching two-piece from Alo? Take your look from the court to post-practice plans in the Match Point Tennis Skirt with matching bra top. It has a boxer-style elastic waistband (so on-trend), built-in shorts with a side pocket, and a mini-length hem.

Sweaty Betty Power Match Point Pleat Tennis Matching Set © Sweaty Betty Ok, I'm obsessed with the colour of this two-piece from Sweaty Betty. Tennis. Padel. Pickleball. Whichever court you’re hitting this summer, ace your match day look with this two-piece (and there are matching socks, too!).

Tennis sweaters

Mango Contrasting V-neck sweater © Mango If you're after the tenniscore aesthetic, this Mango V-neck sweater should do the trick.

The Upside Louie Cotton Sweater © The Upside The Upside was founded by Australian model-turned-entrepreneur Jodhi Meares. The brand embraces technical fabrics with an expert attention to detail.

Joules Break Point Navy blue Knitted Tennis Jumper © Joules View offer A very playful slogan jumper from Joules here! The knit is designed to be a statement layer and has a relaxed fit, raglan shoulders for a laid-back feel and slight volume in the sleeves.

The best bit - stylish tennis accessories

I just love a tennis accessory. Whether it's a chic tennis racket bag, a cute towel, a visor and even tennis jewellery (sorry, but if you know you know).

Queen Of The Court Tennis Necklace © Kate Spade New York View offer If you're wearing a tennis outfit for more of a fashion look, why not accessorise accordingly? This cute tennis racket necklace is top of the wish list.

Tory Burch Logo Racquet Holder © Tory Burch View offer The Tory Burch Logo Racquet Holder is a classic sport accessory that will get you noticed as you rock up to court. It's designed to fit one standard-sized racquet and has an adjustable strap with a logo shoulder pad.



Amazon Sun Visor Cap © Amazon A sun visor is a must - when the sun comes out to play, that is.

Meet the expert: Laura Ward

© EXEAT Laura Ward

UK entrepreneur Laura Ward is the founder of EXEAT, the world’s best-selling luxury British court wear brand for women. Since the brand’s inception in 2021, Laura has revolutionised the global tennis apparel market, and has been dubbed ‘the fashion editor’s favourite tennis brand’.

This unparalleled success hasn’t gone unnoticed. With her string of accolades that include ‘Global Start-Up of The Year’ and ‘Start-Up Entrepreneur of The Year.

Laura has grown up playing the sport and is a champion of how tennis unites people on the court with EXEAT’s famously flattering silhouettes making women feel beautiful and supported, enabling them to play their best game.