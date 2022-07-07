Wimbledon 2022: all you need to know about the rest of the tournament How to watch, when Nadal is playing, and more…

Wimbledon 2022 has provided plenty of nail-biting sport over the last week and a half and we can't believe the annual tennis tournament is nearly over for another year. But before the grand finals at the weekend, there are still a few more matches to enjoy.

Find out all you need to know about the remainder of the SW19 tournament, from when Rafael Nadal is next on the court, to the order of play and more…

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge blows a kiss to her mum, Carole, from Wimbledon Royal Box

When are the Wimbledon Women's semi-finals?

Thursday 7 July marks the day of the semi-finals for the Women's Singles round. Two matches were on the order of play today: Simona Halep vs. Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur vs. Tatjana Maria of Germany.

It's since been confirmed that Ons won her match this afternoon and is now the first African player to reach a grand slam final. She won the first set, before Tatjana came back with a force in set two, but it was Ons who managed to take the win in the third set.

2022 favourite Simona Halep during her semi-final match on Thursday

When are the Wimbledon Men's semi-finals?

The semi-finals of the Gentleman's Singles will take place on Friday 8 July. World champion Novak Djokovic will be taking on Great Britain's freshest star of the game, Cameron Norrie. Meanwhile, Australia's 'Bad Boy' of tennis Nick Kyrgios will play Rafael Nadal. It's going to be a very tense day indeed…

World number one Novak Djokovic will play GB's Cameron Norrie in the semi-final

When is Rafael Nadal next playing at Wimbledon?

As mentioned, Nadal will be taking to centre court on Friday 8 July where he will face Nick Kyrgios. It's thought that the Djokovic and Norrie game will kick off at 1.30pm on Centre Court, with Nadal and Kyrgios heading to the court afterwards.

Tennis games can go on for many hours, so it's likely that Nadal won't make it onto centre court until well into Friday afternoon.

Rafael Nadal will play Nick Kyrgios on Friday

When are the finals and how can I watch?

The Women's final of Wimbledon will take place on Saturday 9 July and the Men's final will take place on Sunday 10 July. The Grand Final of the All England sporting event is normally a royal affair. The Duchess of Cambrigde, who is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, is an avid watcher of Wimbledon and typically attends both final days. She also hands over the trophy to each winner after the matches.

As with all of the Wimbledon action from this year, the semi-finals and finals will air on BBC One and BBC Two. Fans overseas can catch coverage on ESPN.

