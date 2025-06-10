'Brilliant' 4-part whodunnit based on popular novel series has arrived on ITV

ITV has just added a new four-part whodunnit to its roster of dramas – and viewers have already hailed the show as "brilliant".
Set in 16th-century Tudor England, Shardlake follows lawyer Matthew Shardlake, who is hired by Thomas Cromwell to investigate a murder at a remote monastery. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the series, which is based on the murder mystery novel series of the same name by CJ Sansom.
What is Shardlake about?
The series, which is billed as an "eerie whodunnit adventure" filled with "mystery, suspense and deception", is set in 16th-century England during the dissolution of the monasteries.
It follows Shardlake, who lives a sheltered life as a lawyer until Thomas Cromwell sends him to the remote town of Scarnsea to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners at a monastery
The synopsis continues: "The commissioner was gathering evidence to close the monastery, and it is now imperative for Cromwell's own political survival that Shardlake both solves the murder and closes the monastery. He leaves Shardlake in no doubt that failure is not an option.
"Cromwell insists that he is accompanied by cocky, good-looking Jack Barak, and Shardlake is left unsure whether Barak is an assistant or Cromwell’s spy.
"At Scarnsea, the duo are met with hostility, suspicion and paranoia by the monks, who fear for their future and will seemingly stop at nothing to preserve their order."
Who stars in Shardlake?
The series boasts a star-studded cast led by Arthur Hughes (Doctors, Shakespeare & Hathaway) as Matthew Shardlake, Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) as Jack Barak, and Sean Bean (This City is Ours, Game of Thrones) as Thomas Cromwell.
They're joined by Babou Ceesay (Badlands, Dark Money) as Abbot Fabian, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (I, Jack Wright, The Serpent) as Alice Fewterer, Paul Kaye (Vera, After Life) as Brother Jerome, Peter Firth (Spooks, Victoria) as Norfolk, and Matthew Steer (Outlander, Silent Witness) as Goodhap.
Rounding out the cast are Brian Vernel, Irfan Shamji, David Pearse, Miles Barrow, Kimberley Nixon and Mike Noble.
What have viewers said about the show?
Viewers have praised the show as "brilliant" on social media, with one person hailing it as a compelling piece of TV.
A third fan wrote: "Gripping tension with moments of humour. Perfect."
Will there be a second season of Shardlake?
Sadly, Shardlake will not be returning with a second season.
The disappointing news was announced by Disney+ earlier this year, alongside the cancellation of superhero comedy Extraordinary.
A statement from a Disney+ representative, released to Variety, read in part: "Disney+ Original series, Shardlake, will also not be returning for a second season on the service. We'd like to thank Stephen Butchard, who adapted the late C.J. Sansom’s beloved novel for the screen, the entire cast – led by the outstanding Arthur Hughes – and crew, and our production partners The Forge and Runaway Fridge."
All four episodes of Shardlake are available to stream on ITVX. The series is also available on Disney+.