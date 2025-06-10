'Brilliant' 4-part whodunnit based on popular novel series has arrived on ITV

The series, which is billed as an "eerie whodunnit adventure" filled with "mystery, suspense and deception", is set in 16th-century England during the dissolution of the monasteries.

It follows Shardlake, who lives a sheltered life as a lawyer until Thomas Cromwell sends him to the remote town of Scarnsea to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners at a monastery

The synopsis continues: "The commissioner was gathering evidence to close the monastery, and it is now imperative for Cromwell's own political survival that Shardlake both solves the murder and closes the monastery. He leaves Shardlake in no doubt that failure is not an option.

"Cromwell insists that he is accompanied by cocky, good-looking Jack Barak, and Shardlake is left unsure whether Barak is an assistant or Cromwell’s spy.

"At Scarnsea, the duo are met with hostility, suspicion and paranoia by the monks, who fear for their future and will seemingly stop at nothing to preserve their order."