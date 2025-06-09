Love Island star has a famous footballer dad – but doesn't know what a 'nepo baby' is

Today is the day Maya Jama will take to our screens and declare the start of summer with Love Island 2025 – which means only one thing. There’s a whole lineup of new islanders to get acquainted with.

One of the hopeful singles looking for love is Dejon Noel-Williams, who has opened up about his footballer dad, his famous family friends and what he's looking for in the villa.

Read on to find out more about Love Island contestant Dejon Noel-Williams.

Who is Dejon Noel-Williams?

Dejon, 26, is a personal trainer from London. He has also played semi-professional football and was part of the Grenada national team in 2021.

© ITV Dejon's sisters signed him up for the show

But it's not just Dejon who has a talent for the sport; his dad was a professional footballer and played in the Premier League.

Speaking to HELLO!, Dejon said that his dad, Gifton Noel-Williams, who used to play for various football clubs including Watford, Stoke City and Burnley, was "really supportive" about him going into the villa.

© Getty Images Gifton Noel-Williams (right) played for Watford in the Nationwide League Division One match in 2000

"He's like my best friend, so he was happy with it. He knows me, he knows my heart. So he has nothing to worry about. He said: 'Just be yourself.'"

When asked what he thought about being labelled a 'nepo baby', Dejon claimed he'd "never heard" the phrase before.

After hearing an explanation, Dejon laughed: "This is the first time I've been called a nepo baby. I don't know how to react!"

Dejon's famous connections

He may not know what a nepo baby is, but Dejon isn't short on famous family friends.

"The most famous person I've met is David Beckham," he said. The two met at a football game, where David gave Dejon "some good advice".

Also on Dejon's roster of celeb friends is Tyrique Hyde, a fellow footballer and former contestant of Love Island season 10.

© GC Images, MEGA/GC Images Tyrique Hyde coupled up with Ella Thomas on season 10 of Love Island

"My dad and his dad played for the same team, so they were like best friends."

"As we got older, [Tyrique and I] had similar interests, we played for the same teams and we played against each other at football."

Did he ask them for any advice? "I'm friends with a few former Islanders," Dejon said. "But no, I actually haven't spoken to any of them about coming to the villa. I just wanted it to be my own experience."

What's Dejon looking for in the villa?

"I always say, I need someone who's beautiful on the outside and beautiful on the inside, and I think beauty is down to interpretation, so whoever I find is beautiful on the outside and inside – they'll be the one for me," Dejon said.

When asked what his ideal date would be, he said: "The ideal date in the villa will probably be watching the sunset somewhere with a glass of wine."

© ITV Host Maya Jama has promised this season will have more twists and turns than ever before

Why did he think now was the right time to go on Love Island? "My sisters applied for me to come on Love Island; I didn't apply myself…"

"I love being in a relationship," he continued. "I've been out of a relationship for about a year and a half. My sisters kept saying I should go on Love Island." After spending the last year solo, Dejon is "tired" of single life and ready to find love in the villa...

Where can I watch Love Island?

Love Island airs on ITV2 tonight (Monday 9 June) and will be available to stream on ITVX.