ITV quietly releases 'riveting' psychological thriller critics branded 'a masterpiece'
Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
3 minutes ago
ITV has just dropped The Consultant, a psychological thriller that fans have already called a masterpiece.

The series will be available to stream on ITVX from Sunday 8 June (so, today), with all eight episodes dropping at once.

A dark corporate nightmare

woman and man standing in office© Amazon/Everett/Shutterstock
Brittany O'Grady and Nat Wolff in The Consultant

The Consultant originally premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

It is based on the 2015 novel by Bentley Little.

The series stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, a strange consultant brought in to take over a mobile gaming company after the murder of its CEO.

Once Patoff arrives, nothing is the same.

Employees face new rules, strange tasks, and dangerous situations.

The show's official synopsis calls it: "a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee."

Christoph Waltz leads the cast

man in suit standing in office© Courtesy of Prime Video
Christoph Waltz in The Consultant

Christoph, 68, leads the cast with his chilling portrayal of Patoff.

He is joined by Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O'Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti.

Each of their characters must navigate the unpredictable world that Patoff creates.

Viewers have praised Christoph's performance as creepy, unpredictable, and completely gripping.

What viewers are saying

man in suit sitting in chair© Amazon
Christoph Waltz is incredible in The Consultant

Since its original release, The Consultant has received strong praise online.

One fan wrote: "The Consultant is a riveting masterpiece of a psychological thriller that will captivate viewers with its intricate storyline and masterful performances."

Another added: "I just finished watching the series and I can say that it is a true masterpiece... The story captivated me until the end."

A third person said: "This series had me hooked from the very start. The actor's signature malevolent courtesy adds an eerie and unsettling vibe that keeps you on the edge."

Another viewer shared: "It is definitely a binge-worthy first season. There has to be a second season of course."

Will there be a season two?

man in suit standing in front of room full of screens© Amazon Studios
Regus Patoff in The Consultant

At the time of writing, Amazon and ITV have not confirmed plans for a second season.

However, Nat, 30, has previously spoken about the show's potential to return.

He told TV Insider: "I think it's always been one of those shows that was meant to be able to continue but also to exist on its own, you know?

"So, you never know. But I think that all the actors would be really excited to come back because it was like a dream job."

He added: "The writing and all of the performances were so good... with really good people."

What to expect

The Consultant can be streamed on ITVX© ITV
The Consultant can be streamed on ITVX

The series is packed with suspense, tension, and plot twists. It also takes a closer look at the world of corporate culture and workplace power.

Each episode builds slowly, keeping viewers guessing about Patoff's true motives. There are moments of dark humour, surreal tasks, and sharp psychological games.

Where to watch

Christoph Waltz is terrifying in The Consultant© ITV
Christoph Waltz is terrifying in The Consultant

The Consultant will be available to stream in full on ITVX from Sunday 8 June. The series originally aired on Amazon Prime Video, but this is the first time it has been made available on ITV's platform.

Fans who missed it the first time round now have another chance to see what all the hype is about.

