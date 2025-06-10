Love Island fans have already crowned their 'winner' for 2025 season

Love Island is back on our screens for 2025, and fans are already sharing who they think will win the show and take home the impressive prize pot. Although the couples are very new, with the girls choosing their partners based on 'dating profiles', viewers are already naming Alima as their favourite.

Alima is a Glaswegian wealth management client services executive, who speaks Portuguese and Spanish and chose to couple up with Blu. However, upon entering the villa, Blu sidestepped a question from the show's host, Maya Jama, about his match, instead saying that "all of the girls" in the villa were beautiful.

The pair had a frank chat where Blu told Alima that she wasn't his type, to which she replied: "Of course. It's literally the first day. I don't think that anybody should be closed off. I think it's easier if we have that chat straight away.

© ITV Fans are already loving Alima on Love island

"When you walked in Maya was like, 'How are you feeling?' And you said, 'They're all beautiful,' If I'm coupled up with a man, I don't need another woman to tell them that I'm beautiful. But at the same time I get exactly what you meant, you wanted to compliment everyone."

Fans were loving her direct approach, with one posting: "Alima clocked Blu FAST and told him straight. That’s my winner right there," while another person posted: "Alima girl that's why you are my winner!! Clocking that tea." A third person added: "My winner already! She's stunning," while another wrote: "I'm calling it now Alima is my winner."

© ITV Alima on Love Island

Speaking about who she wants to find on the show, Alima said: "A tall man with a handsome face. You know when you just look at a guy and they have that Disney prince look to them? That’s it. You’re a 10 but… I cut people off too quickly.

"If you’re not my boyfriend, I’m not going to argue with you. Sometimes I don’t even give it a chance. Most of the time all it probably needed is that one conversation, but I’m just like, ‘Bye, onto the next one.’"

© ITV 2025's Love Island line-up Harry, Blu, Alima,Tommy, Megan, Helena, Ben, Sophie, Meg, Sharkia, Dejon & Conor

She added: "I’m so quick to cut people off so my advice is always, ‘If he wanted to, he would’. End of.

"I’m so sorry, I know it’s not the best mindset but I think if he’s not doing something for you, but he’s willing to do it for someone else… Like, if you’re waiting for a text back, there’s someone else he’s texting who isn’t waiting for it, so, do you know what I mean? I know there’s instances where it doesn’t apply, but generally speaking it does."