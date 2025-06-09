Maya Jama's outfits on Love Island 2025: How to shop her bombshell dresses & stylish jewellery

Maya Jama’s wardrobe on Love Island has become a water cooler conversation as much as the show’s sizzling storylines and dramatic pairings, and this year I'm predicting her outfits are going to be better than ever.

If you've been paying attention to Maya's wardrobe choices, you'll have noticed that her look has evolved since she became host in 2023 and we've seen her in a lot more high fashion and wearing designs from emerging talent.

Whether she's on Love Island, on a romantic getwaway with her boyfriend Ruben Diaz, her looks consistently garner headlines —each carefully chosen.

© Shutterstock Are you ready for the Maya slow-mo walk?

But who chooses them? Well that's where her killer glam squad comes in. Maya has always had a long running relationship with her stylist Rhea Francois. The North London stylist once said in an interview with Vogue that their dynamic thrives on Maya’s “fun, playful and sexy” energy.

For Love Island 2025 it would appear Maya might also be working with Alexandra Cronan. She's a former Vogue fashion assistant who works with lots of musicians. Her favourite decades for fashion are "the seventies and nineties" and looks at "Bianca Jagger and Jerry Hall combined with Kate Moss in the nineties" as her dream fashion combo.

© Instagram Maya Jama's Love Island wardrobe is top tier

Looking at the new 2025 series of Love Island, it would appear that Maya's style is having a bit of a revamp with colour and dramatic prints. Let's analyse, shall we?

Maya Jama's outfits on episode one of Love Island 2025

© Shutterstock Maya's floral dress of dreams I'm not used to seeing Maya in pretty florals, but this dress isn't your Chelsea Flower Show-type floral dress, this is a sexy floral. This outfit is a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress resurrected from 2004. Sadly, it's unavailable to buy but I have found a dreamy lookalike on Revolve for a fraction of the price. If you want even more floral dress options I have a whole edit of the best floral dresses for women.

© Shutterstock Maya's colourful Versace swimsuit & Chloe shell earrings So this look was definitely styled by Alexandra as Maya tagged her in a series of photos on Instagram. For this shoot she's rocking a vintage Versace swimsuit which I absolutely adore. It's a different look for Maya but she looks like she's ready to film an ad campaign. So chic. She has accessorised with the matching headband and a pair of Chloe shell earrings. If you're looking for a swimsuit with a similar barocco vibe, this Seafolly one-piece is hitting all the right notes. Love her earrings? One of my favourite brands Soru Jewellery has the most epic shell earrings to swoon over.

© Shutterstock Maya's crucifix necklace Maya is fond of the crucifix necklace and we often see her wearing one. I'm not entirely sure where her exact necklace is from but I have found this super similar design from PRYA for just £22.