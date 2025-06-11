The real reason why 'the best show of 2024' won't be returning for season 2

Although the show has been described as the "best show of 2024" and received numerous accolades during awards season, this hit series will most likely not be returning for a second run, with the star explaining why it would be "difficult".

Colin Farrell starred as Oswald in The Penguin, and opened up about why it would be hard to bring the show back for more episodes, as the main character appears to be beyond redemption after his actions in season one. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "I certainly think it makes [a second season] more difficult. [Killing Vic] is a very hard thing to claw back from. It’s not impossible, but it’s a tougher hill to climb."

The Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros Television Group, Channing Dungey, has also confirmed that there are no immediate plans to bring the show back, telling Deadline: "The Penguin is one of those things where – and it’s interesting, because when you talk with everyone involved, everyone is interested in possibly revisiting those characters and doing more – it was very much designed as a limited series. But I would never say never."

© HBO The Penguin was a hit show in 2024

Viewers adored the hit HBO show when it was released back in 2024, with one person posting: "We joke on it, but as a direct spin-off of one of the most successful Batman movies, to achieve a show this good, that can easily stand on its own, is amazing; no Batman, no big cameos, just pure talent, incredible writing and amazing performances. Best show of 2024."

© HBO Colin has spoken about the difficulty of bringing it back

Another person added: "#ThePenguin is the BEST SHOW OF THE YEAR and the perfect blend of The Batman meets The Sopranos.

WATCH: The Penguin stars Colin Farrell

"Colin Farrell & Cristin Milioti are sensational together and stand shoulder to shoulder with the greatest in comic book performances. It’s thrilling, intense and DAMN GOOD television."

© HBO Did you enjoy the show?

A third person added: "We're halfway through THE PENGUIN and the best is yet to come. I feel pretty confident in saying by the end of the series this will be regarded as one of the best comic-book shows, if not the best. It'll also make you want THE BATMAN: PART II the second after the finale ends."