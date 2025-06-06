Fans call this new NOW TV series 'the new Downton Abbey' – and they’re obsessed

British fans are praising The Gilded Age on NOW TV. The period drama is being called "the new Downton Abbey" online.

The series is created by Julian Fellowes. He is best known for writing Downton Abbey.

A different kind of high society

© HBO The Gilded Age is being called the new Downton Abbey

The Gilded Age is set in 1880s New York. It follows Marian Brook as she navigates elite society.

She becomes caught between old money traditions and the rise of new wealth. The story explores race, class and power.

The cast includes Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon. It also features a wide supporting cast of wealthy families, servants and social climbers.

The show first aired on HBO in 2022. It returned for a second season in 2023.

What fans are saying

© HBO The Gilded Age season 3 is coming very soon

Viewers on social media are loving the mix of glamour and drama. One fan said: "Better than Downton Abbey and has so much potential."

Another posted: "Best period drama ever. Outstanding acting, costumes and writing."

The series has also received praise for its sets and costume design. One user commented: "The drama, the opulence, the detail – I’m hooked."

Not everyone is convinced

© HBO Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook in The Gilded Age

Despite the strong reaction, not all viewers are on board. One said: "I tried, but I was just as disengaged at the end of the season as I was at the beginning."

Another viewer wrote: "Deadly boring with bad writing and bad acting. Even the design elements were ghastly."

Still, others defended the show’s creative choices. One post read: "It takes liberties with the era, but it works. It immerses you in the world completely."

Critics give mixed reviews

© HBO Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski return as Agnes Van Rhijn

The series holds an 86 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That suggests audiences have responded more warmly than critics.

One review said: "An enjoyable outlier for HBO." Another added: "Low yet impactful stakes and spectacular performances."

Some noted the similarities to Downton Abbey. One critic wrote: "It preserves everything that made Downton Abbey so addictive, with far more American star power."

Others were less impressed. One review read: "History is more interesting than this. People are more interesting than this."

Controversy behind the scenes

© HBO Morgan Spector as George Russell, Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell and Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

The show made headlines in 2022 when a horse died on set. HBO said the death was likely due to natural causes.

In a statement, the network said: "The safety and well-being of animals on all our productions is a top priority."

They confirmed that the animal was examined by a vet. A full necropsy was carried out.

Season 3 is on the way

© HBO The Gilded Age will be back in June

A third series of The Gilded Age is confirmed. It will premiere on 22 June.

Fans are already excited. One viewer posted: "I need more of this world. June can’t come soon enough."

Julian Fellowes has not revealed how long the series will run. But he has hinted that there is more story to tell.

Downton Abbey comparisons continue

© HBO The Gilded Age season 3 is coming

With Fellowes at the helm, comparisons to Downton Abbey were inevitable. Some fans say they prefer the American setting.

One viewer wrote: "I loved Downton but enjoyed the US take even more." Another said: "This could go on for years – just like Downton did."

Others want both shows to exist side by side. One user wrote: "It’s not about which is better. It’s about getting more of this type of drama on TV."

The Gilded Age is streaming now on NOW TV. UK viewers can catch up on both seasons ahead of the season 3 launch.

The show airs on HBO in the US. It is available on demand in the UK.

With season 3 just weeks away, there’s still time to join the hype. Viewers looking for a new period drama now have a clear favourite.