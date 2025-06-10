And Just Like That fans have major complaint about 'missing' character - and it's not Samantha

And Just Like That fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss a "missing" character who they think has changed from Sex and the City. Although Kristin Davis' character Charlotte returned to the series alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, fans took to social media to discuss her character development in season three.

One person posted: "Missing: Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Last Seen: on the original Sex and the City series. Now: replaced with an odd, goofy, over-the-top person with heinous storylines on #AndJustLikeThat."

WATCH: The celebrated spin-off to Sex and the City returns

Another person replied, writing: "I could not stop thinking about this s*** through the entire second episode. So cringy!!! They need to fix this haha," while a third wrote: "This is part of the reason I can’t do AJLT! Charlotte has become so cartoonish!"

Another person added: "Even her style, look how fancy she used to dress, now everything she wears is like a costume." However, others were quick to defend Charlotte, with one person saying: "As much as I agree. Without Samantha on the show Charlotte for me is the ONLY likeable character. And that’s saying something!!!"

© HBO Fans think that Charlotte's character has changed on And Just Like That

Kristin recently opened up about her love for Charlotte on Lorraine. While tearing up, she explained: "I've been playing her for so long and sometimes people ask me questions like that it's hard to be objective. But I do think the thing about Charlotte which is interesting over this huge amount of time she's been in my life is she wanted a whole set of things that were not really what I wanted.

"I wanted a whole set of things that she allowed me to have because it had to do with my creative expression and my career, right? So she gave me those gifts, which might make me cry. I think because I was satisfied with my job I was able to then think about what else I wanted and when I was young I never thought about those things.

© HBO This new chapter of the groundbreaking Sex and the City franchise finds Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigating the complicated reality of friendship, family, and New York in their 50s.

"It's amazing we ever got to do it in the first place and we never ever thought we would get to continue on at this time in life and it's even more rewarding now."

What happens in season 3?

Season three follows the three friends, Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda - alongside their new pals Seema and Lisa - and their lives in New York City.

© HBO Charlotte's daughter Lily has a first love in And Just Like That season 3

The early episodes have followed Carrie's long-distance relationship with Aidan, while Miranda struggles with her new single life. Meanwhile, Charlotte's daughter Lily falls in love with a ballet dancer, while Charlotte struggles with her pet pooch being 'cancelled' in the local dog park. Have you been enjoying the series so far?