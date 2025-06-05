Fans rave over new show with 92% Rotten Tomatoes score - but it still isn't out in the UK

First The Pitt, now this?! Viewers have been left disappointed after a new HBO show, Duster, has received rave reviews from viewers and critics alike - but is sadly still not available in the UK. So when is it heading across the pond, and why is it one to add to your must-watch list? Find out here…

The 1970s period drama is from Star Wars director JJ Abrams, and "explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down".

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "The first ep of #DusterHBO is pretty entertaining. #Duster is setting things up for the main arc to play out and all the pieces so far fun to watch fall into place. I think I'm going to really enjoy this series based on the inaugural ep."

Another person added: "I really, really, really loved #DUSTER. JJ Abrams basically gave us a 70s tv show with an 00s spin that is also a defacto Sawyer from LOST spin off. Two of my favourite tv eras and one of my favourite tv characters. What a ride!"

Josh Holloway in Duster

A third person added: "This show is really entertaining, guys, and this episode improves the whole thing. Jim with Sax and the bikeriders, Nina and Awan at the clinic, it was a bunch of fun I didn't have in ages. And that epilogue! When is Friday????"

WATCH: J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan co-created new HBO show

Who is in the cast?

The show has a seriously impressive cast, including Lost star Josh Holloway as the lead character, Jim Ellis, This is Us actress Rachel Hilson, The Thing actor Keith David, Heroes star Greg Grunberg and Prison Break's Camille Guaty. Speaking to the Washington Post about casting Josh in the lead role, JJ said: "Even though he is obviously an incredibly handsome guy, there is a kind of sadness and anger under the wry and comedic surface.

© HBO Rachel Hilson also stars in Duster

"[Jim] has to be carefree and cool and funny and daring, but he also needs to be broken: someone who stopped evolving at a certain point, someone who is being challenged to wake up, reflect and be held accountable in his life.”

When is Duster out in the UK?

Unfortunately, there is no news just yet about when the show might be out in the UK, and HELLO! has reached out for more information. Watch this space!