Netflix viewers ‘can’t sleep’ after binge-watching chilling horror with Downton Abbey actor

Netflix subscribers have rediscovered a horror film that’s causing a stir all over again. Viewers claim they "can’t sleep" after watching Apostle, the disturbing folk horror starring Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens.

Originally released in 2018, the film is directed by Gareth Evans, best known for creating Gangs of London. Set in the early 1900s, the story follows a man’s journey to rescue his sister from a mysterious island cult.

Dan, 42, plays the lead role of Thomas Richardson. He’s barely recognisable to fans of Downton Abbey, where he starred as Matthew Crawley.

The story behind Apostle

In Apostle, Thomas travels to a remote Welsh island after learning that his sister Jennifer has been kidnapped. Her captors are part of a cult led by Malcolm Howe, played by Michael Sheen.

Malcolm and his associates believe the community must be kept alive through dark rituals. But they don’t expect Thomas to fight back.

The film blends psychological horror with graphic violence. Viewers are taken deep into the group’s disturbing beliefs as Thomas uncovers the truth.

Audiences are divided

Reactions to the film have been polarising. Some viewers say Apostle is one of the best horrors they’ve ever seen, while others were left cold.

One fan wrote on Rotten Tomatoes: "As a huge fan of quality horror films, Apostle stands out. A slow burn of anxiety and dread."

Another added: "It doesn’t shy away from gore, but the violence is by no means senseless here." They praised the cinematography and atmosphere.

But not everyone agreed. One viewer said: "Watching wet paint dry would have been more interesting."

They continued: "It started out strong with good acting. Then 45 minutes of total boredom. Then it picked up again but became muddled and confused."

Viewers can’t sleep

Despite mixed reviews, the film is getting attention for one major reason: people say it’s keeping them up at night.

Tweets and reviews show just how intense the reaction has been. One person posted: "Why did I watch Apostle alone at night. I can’t sleep now."

Another added: "Dan Stevens is brilliant in Apostle, but I’m honestly going to need therapy after that ending."

Some compared it to The Wicker Man and other classic horror titles. Others said it was "disturbing in the best way".

A strong ensemble cast

Dan is joined by Michael Sheen, known for Good Omens and The Queen. Lucy Boynton also stars, as does Star Wars actor Mark Lewis Jones and Paul Higgins.

The cast received praise for their performances, even from critics who didn’t enjoy the plot. The eerie setting and period details added to the atmosphere.

Director Gareth Evans was already known for his work on The Raid films. Apostle marked a shift in tone, focusing more on psychological horror than action.

Where to watch

Apostle is streaming now on Netflix. It has a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and continues to build a cult following

The film runs for just over two hours. While some find the pacing slow, others say it builds tension perfectly.

If you’re a fan of gothic horror and don’t mind a bit of gore, Apostle could be worth a watch. Just maybe not before bed.

Dan’s transformation from period drama favourite to horror hero has caught many fans by surprise. But judging by the reaction online, it’s one they won’t soon forget.