Netflix's new 6-part mystery thriller 'full of dark secrets' will be your next binge-watch

Calling all thriller fans! Netflix's six-part mystery series about a brutal murder that takes place in the scenic grounds of California's Yosemite National Park sounds like a must-watch.

Billed as a "character-driven mystery thriller", Untamed follows Kyle Turner, a special agent in an elite branch of the National Parks Service, as he investigates a brutal murder on the grounds of California's Yosemite.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the series, including the plot, cast and release date.

© RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX What is Untamed about? Set in the grounds of California's scenic Yosemite National Park, the thriller follows special agent Kyle Turner as he investigates a murder. The official synopsis reads: "Untamed is a character-driven mystery thriller that follows Kyle Turner, a special agent in an elite branch of the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature's vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past."

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Who stars in Untamed? Eric Bana (Black Hawk Down, Troy), who is pictured above, leads the cast as Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB). He's joined by Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Apples Never Fall) as chief park ranger Paul Souter, Rosemarie DeWitt (La La Land, The Staircase) as Jill Bodwin, Turner's ex-wife, and Lily Santiago (La Brea, Mary Jane on Broadway) as Naya Vasquez, an ambitious young cop from LA. Rounding out the cast is Wilson Bethel (Daredevil, All Rise) as Shane Maguire, a former army ranger who now works as the park's wildlife management officer.

© ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock What have the creatives said about the series? Teasing the upcoming show, co-showrunner Mark L. Smith (pictured above) told Tudum: "Everyone thinks of Yosemite as this beautiful place with all the vistas and all the scenery, but we were trying to touch on the dangers that are just beyond that. "I love stripping all the cheats away, stripping all the more modern tools that people can use. It really gets down to the character and what they can find within themselves."

© RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX Untamed release date Untamed arrives on Netflix on July 17, 2025.