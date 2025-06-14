Netflix adds 'magnificent' period drama with The Capture and Line of Duty stars

Netflix has just added ITV's hit series, The Forsyte Saga, to its library of shows – and period drama fans will love this one.

Starring Damian Lewis (Wolf Hall, Homeland), Gina McKee's (Line of Duty, Notting Hill), Ben Miles (The Capture, The Crown) and a number of other familiar faces, the series is an adaptation of the novels of John Galsworthy and follows the lives of the wealthy Forsyte family in Victoria-era London.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the much-loved show.

What is The Forsyte Saga about?

Set in Victorian London, the series, which premiered in 2002, follows a wealthy man of property, Soames Forsyte (Damien Lewis), who meets and falls in love with the beautiful but poor Irene Heron (Gina McKee).

© ITV/Shutterstock The Forsyte Saga premiered on ITV in 2002

The drama centres on three generations of the Forsyte family from 1874 to 1905.

Who stars in The Forsyte Saga?

Damian Lewis and Gina McKee lead the cast as Soames Forsyte and Irene.

© ITV/Shutterstock Ioan Gruffudd, Damian Lewis and Gina McKee starred in the series

They're joined by Ben Miles as Montague Dartie, Rupert Graves (The Burning Girls, Riviera) as Young Jolyon Forsyte, Ioan Gruffudd (Liar, Titanic) as Philip Bosinney, and Amanda Root (Persuasion, The Iron Lady) as Winifred Dartie.

What have viewers said about the show?

It's safe to say that the series is well-loved among viewers, who have hailed the show as "excellent" and "a top-notch production".

© Shutterstock Damian Lewis lead the cast as Soames Forsyte

One person wrote: "Great story, great acting, beautiful period piece. Something like The Gilded Age. Five stars if you like that stuff," while another penned: "It is a magnificent show. You can not miss it."

How to watch The Forsyte Saga

Both seasons of the period drama are available to watch on Netflix and ITVX.

Other adaptations of The Forsyte Saga

The show's arrival on Netflix comes ahead of the premiere of 5's new adaptation of Galsworthy's classic novels, The Forsytes, which will air later this year.

Doctor Who's Millie Gibson, Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, and Miss Scarlet actor Tom Durant-Pritchard are among the stars who have been cast in the new drama, which has already been renewed for a second season.

© Sean Gleason/Mammoth Screen/MASTERPIECE Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin star in The Forsytes

The series one synopsis reads: "Sticklers for tradition and status, the older Forsytes prize duty and reputation above all else, whilst the younger members rail against the rigidity of family expectations. The question of who will take over the family firm puts Soames Forsyte and his cousin Jolyon in conflict just as their lives are turned upside down by the arrival of two remarkable women. Ultimately, each Forsyte family member grapples with the same dilemma – is it better to be ruled by the head or the heart?"

The Forsyte Saga was also adapted by the BBC in its 1967 series, Forsyte Saga.