Hugh Bonneville's 4 must-see TV dramas if you like The Gold
man in jacket standing in dark room© BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Ana Blumenkron

The Downton Abbey actor is currently starring in season two of the BBC factual drama

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Hugh Bonneville is back on our screens in season two of the BBC's critically acclaimed drama, The Gold, in which he plays police detective Brian Boyce, who investigated the infamous Brink's-Mat robbery of 1983. 

The gripping second series, which picks up in the 1990s and imagines what happened to half of the missing gold, has gone down a storm with viewers. 

If, like us, you've binged all six new episodes and are in need of another fix of Hugh, then check out four other gripping TV dramas he's starred in. 

ugh Bonneville as Douglas and Karen Gillan as Madeline in Douglas is Cancelled© ITV

Douglas is Cancelled

Available to watch on ITVX. 

Set in the world of television news, the four-parter follows "middle-aged and greying" current affairs news anchor Douglas Bellowes, whose broadcasting career is jeopardised after a sexist comment he made at a wedding is leaked online. 

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ben Miles (The Crown), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), and Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso).

Young girl and man in suit standing in front of police tape© BBC

The Silence

Available to watch on Prime Video.

This four-part drama aired in 2010 and follows an 18-year-old deaf girl who witnesses the murder of a police officer.

The synopsis reads: "Eighteen-year-old Amelia Edwards (Genevieve Barr) has recently been fitted with a cochlear implant, enabling her to hear, but she struggles to accept that she has a place in the hearing world.

"Breaking free from her over-protective parents, she goes to stay with her party-loving cousins, homicide detective uncle, Jim and vibrant aunt, Maggie.

"But when Amelia witnesses the audacious murder of a policewoman, she is reluctantly propelled further into a loud and frightening world."

Hugh Bonneville stars as Amelia's dad, Chris Edwards, while Gina McKee (Notting Hill, The Forsyte Saga) plays her mum, Anne. They're joined by Douglas Henshall (Shetland) as DCI Jim Edwards, and Dervla Kirwan (Smother) as Maggie Edwards.

Michael Fassbender as Martian in The Agency© Nick Wall/Paramount+

The Agency

Available to watch on Paramount+.

Michael Fassbender leads the cast of this gripping spy thriller as overt CIA agent Martian (Fassbender), who is ordered to abandon his long-term undercover operation and head back to London, leaving behind the woman he loves, Sami (played by Jodie Turner-Smith).

The series, which is based on the French series Le Bureau des Légendes and adapted by Jez and John Henry Butterworth, sees Hugh guest star as British agent James Richardson. Richard Gere and Jeffrey Wright also star. 

silent hours hugh bonneville

Silent Hours

Available to watch on Netflix.

Also starring Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Alistair Petrie (Sex Education) and James Weber Brown (Outlander), this 2015 TV movie tells the story of a former commander in Naval Intelligence and private detective who finds himself the prime suspect in a murder investigation after three women are brutally killed.

WATCH: The trailer for The Gold series 2

