Downton Abbey: unexpected friendships behind the scenes

Life imitated art on the set of Downton Abbey. During their tenure on the hit ITV show, the cast and crew became as much a family as the Crawleys themselves.
In the same way that Edith watched her sister Mary walk down the aisle, actress Laura Carmichael served as Michelle Dockery’s real-life bridesmaid at her 2023 wedding to Jasper Waller-Bridge.
And as it turns out, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern – aka Robert and Cora Crawley – couldn’t be closer off-screen, and regularly plan “reunion suppers” when they can.
Here, we take a look at the real-life friendships that have blossomed behind the scenes…