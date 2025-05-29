Downton Abbey star's 'brilliant' drama is coming to screens - and fans already love it

Looking for a cracking comedy-drama to get stuck into? The New Zealand-set series, Under the Vines, might just be what you're after – and it's coming to screens very soon.

Starring Charles Edwards (Downton Abbey) and Rebecca Gibney (The Flying Doctors), this "charming" series follows a disgraced London lawyer and a broke Sydney socialite who arrive at a small vineyard, each believing they are the estate's sole heirs.

Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know, including how to watch it.

© Jae Frew/AcornTV,Acorn Media International What is Under the Vines about? The three-season dramedy, which first debuted in 2021, follows Sydney socialite Daisy Munroe (Gibney), who travels to Peak View in New Zealand for a holiday at her recently deceased stepfather's winery, which she intends to sell. What she doesn't know is that the vineyard is also owned by disgraced British lawyer, Louis Oakley (Edwards), who, after being disbarred, heads to the remote wine region to escape his recent misfortune. The synopsis continues: "Despite neither of them having done a hard day's work in their lives and both despising each other on first meeting, the two must somehow make Oakley Winery successful so they can sell up, split the profits and get out. "But nothing is ever as easy as it seems and the inexperienced duo face their own personal and financial crises, while fighting off the attention of a neighbouring vineyard who has their sights set on swindling the newcomers."

© Jae Frew/AcornTV,Acorn Media International Who stars in Under the Vines? Starring alongside Charles Edwards and Rebecca Gibney are Dean O'Gorman (One Lane Bridge, The Hobbit trilogy), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home, Territory), John Bach (Janet King, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers), Matt Whelan (The Sounds, Narcos), Simon Mead (Nothing Trivial, The Cul De Sac), Sarah Peirse (Poor Boy, Heavenly Creatures) and Cohen Holloway (Top of the Lake, Hunt for the Wilderpeople).



© Jae Frew/AcornTV,Acorn Media International How to watch Under the Vines? Under the Vines premieres on BBC One on Friday, 30 May at 2pm. The series is also set to arrive on DVD and digital on 2 June 2025.

© Jae Frew/AcornTV,Acorn Media International What have viewers said? The show has gone down a storm with viewers, with one person hailing the drama as "brilliant", while another added: "It's so full of heart, our gorgeous Central Otago scenery and some laugh out loud moments." A third viewer called for another series, writing: "@AcornTV Please Please Please do another season of #UnderTheVines! Such a great show!"