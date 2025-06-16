Meet the new cast of Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue replacing Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, more

Boston Blue officially has its new leading family.

Though so far, the only cast member featured from original series Blue Bloods is Donnie Wahlberg, the spin-off will similarly feature a leading family prominent in law enforcement, as was the Reagan family over in New York City, but this time in Boston.

And though it won't be until the fall that the new series will premiere on CBS — on Blue Bloods' previous 10pm Friday slot — and fans will get to meet the Silver family, it's time to meet the actors playing them. See who they are below.

1/ 6 © CBS via Getty Images,Getty Donnie Wahlberg Of course, we have to start with the leader of the pack, Donnie, who will be reprising his role as Danny Reagan, one he played for 14 seasons on Blue Bloods. During a CBS press conference last month, he shared: "I'm incredibly grateful for the years on Blue Bloods, and incredibly grateful to be able to keep the traditional Blue Bloods alive and move it forward into a new world with new friends and new situations. "We are really really working on this universe in a way that I think the Blue Bloods viewers are gonna be very happy, very excited, and a whole new world of viewers are gonna be able to discover us, too," he added.

2/ 6 © FilmMagic Sonequa Martin-Green Sonequa was the first cast announcement. She will be playing Detective Lena Silver, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family, who is partnered with Danny. "I'm gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times," she told reporters during a CBS press conference, adding: "We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long. Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I'm super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family." Her previous work includes Star Trek: Discovery, My Dead Friend Zoe, and The Outside Story.

3/ 6 © Getty Images Ernie Hudson Ernie will star as Reverend Peters, the Silver family patriarch. His character is "a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston" described as an "open-minded, welcoming man that is comfortable in all traditions." He is the father of Mae Silver, Boston's District Attorney, and grandfather to Superintendent Ashley Silver, rookie patrol cop Jonah Silver, and Detective Lena Silver. He is best known for his work in the Ghostbusters franchise as well as Quantum leap, Carl Weber's The Family Business, and Miss Congeniality.

4/ 6 © FilmMagic Maggie Lawson Maggie will be starring as Sarah Silver. Per Deadline, she is "the strong willed and decisive Superintendent in the Boston Police Department who is Lena's (Sonequa) stepsister. Sarah is well aware of the tightrope she can walk sometimes between her job and her family." She is known for her roles on Psych, Outmatched, and The Ranch.

5/ 6 © Getty Gloria Reuben Gloria will star as Mae Silver, who serves as Boston's district attorney. Per Variety, her character description reads: "The widow of a judge who was murdered on the courthouse steps, Mae is the matriarch of a blended family of law enforcement professionals: her daughter Lena (Sonequa) is a Boston Police Department detective, and her stepdaughter Sarah (Maggie) is the police superintendent. Her son Jonah is a rookie cop. Mae is accustomed to making decisions and standing by them." Her character is also the daughter of Ernie's character Reverend Peters. She is known for her roles on ER, for which she earned Emmy nominations, as well as The Better Sister, Elsbeth, Mr. Robot, and the movie My Dead Friend Zoe.

6/ 6 © Getty Images Marcus Scribner Marcus will star as Jonah Silver, the youngest of the family and a rookie cop. An official character description reads: "Jonah is the youngest member of the Silver family and is in law enforcement like his mother and sisters — each of whom are formidable in their own ways. Always the cool kid growing up, Jonah carries himself with confidence and swagger in all situations, so he's naturally frustrated at being a rookie cop on the sidelines of the city's biggest investigations." He is best known for starring as Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr. in the beloved ABC sitcom Black-ish, as one of its main cast members for all eight seasons, as well as a guest star throughout the first four years of its spin-off Grown-ish, before he was promoted to the lead and series narrator for its fifth and sixth seasons. Other notable credits include voicing Bow in Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, voicing D'Angelo Baker in Dragons: The Nine Realms, and a supporting role in How to Blow Up a Pipeline.