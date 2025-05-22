What Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg have said about working on Blue Bloods amid Frank Reagan replacement for spin-off

When Blue Bloods was cancelled after 14 seasons last year, the cast, which includes Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, made no secret of their disappointment.

Many of them have shared that they certainly tried to revive the beloved show, however their efforts were to no avail.

Instead, Donnie will go on to continue starring as Danny Reagan in the spin-off Boston Blue, however the show has not yet confirmed that any of his former co-stars will be involved.

© Getty Tom is so far not slated to be part of Boston Blue

Tom himself confirmed to Parade last year: "I'm open to suggestions, because I love Frank Reagan, but nobody's really asked," and noted: "I don't see him retiring and going off somewhere."

Still, it's no secret that he and Donnie were like true family members off the screen for the 14 years that they worked together. Recalling his last day filming Blue Bloods during an appearance on The Talk alongside Donnie, he shared: "It was weird for me because I finished four days before the shooting was done but to me it was the last scene in the show and to all the actors in many ways it was the last scene."

Donnie, fighting back tears, further recalled: "We're working, we're trying to get the job done and we know the end is near … We're trying to stay professional and stay focused on the scene and ignore the fact that we're all going to feel emotional. And when they said 'cut' on the final take of the final dinner scene, it was silence." He said there were about 300 members of the crew in the room and "nobody would make a sound."

© Getty Images The Blue Bloods cast in 2024

"I think because we … didn't want it to end and we were hoping that somehow someone is going to walk into the room and say, 'Let's do another 14 years,'" he went on, adding: "We all knew that as soon as somebody spoke we're all going to lose it, and Tom read this very spectacular poem and it took me about two seconds before the waterworks turned on."

He then recalled first meeting Tom, and reflecting on how their friendship blossomed into that of father and son. "I've had the honor of working with him for 14 years and becoming his friend. It all hit me like a wave and we all lost it."

© Getty Donnie has said he has a father-son relationship with Tom

"When they said, "That's it, we're done,' actually nobody said anything … I said I can't make a speech but somebody oughta say something, so I did this poem," Tom reiterated, revealing that the poem he recited was Love is Not All by Edna St. Vincent Millay.

Six months after that emotional finale, Boston Blue, which will air during Blue Bloods' Friday 10pm slot on CBS, has found its new family patriarch to star alongside Donnie.

© FilmMagic The actor with his new Boston Blue co-star Sonequa Martin-Green

Last week, Deadline confirmed that Reverend Peters, the Silver family patriarch, prominent among the Boston law enforcement, will be played by Ernie Hudson. He is best known for his work in the Ghostbusters franchise as well as Quantum leap, Carl Weber's The Family Business, and Miss Congeniality. His character is "a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston" described as an "open-minded, welcoming man that is comfortable in all traditions."

He is the father of Mae Silver, Boston's District Attorney, and grandfather to Superintendent Ashley Silver, rookie patrol cop Isaac Silver, and Detective Lena Silver. Of those, the only other actor cast so far in the series, which will premiere this fall, is Sonequa Martin-Green, who will star as Lena.