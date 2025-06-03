Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Boston Blue makes new cast announcement as they replace Blue Bloods' Reagan family for spin-off
Boston Blue makes another cast announcement as they replace Blue Bloods' Reagan family for spin-off

The CBS spin-off is in the process of forming its new leading police family, the Silvers

Boston Blue is slowly but surely forming its new leading family.

Though so far, the only cast member featured from original series Blue Bloods is Donnie Wahlberg, it appears the spin-off will similarly feature a leading family prominent in law enforcement, as was the Reagan family over in New York City.

Over in Boston, Ernie Hudson has already been cast as Reverend Peters, the Silver family patriarch, which mirrors Tom Selleck's role of Frank Reagan.

"The Gray Areas" Danny and Baez investigate the death of a rising MMA fighter. Also, Eddie and Jamie race to find Badillo, whose job is on the line after he's caught smoking weed; Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) asks the Governor to send in the National Guard to help patrol the subway system; and Erin is determined to prove the innocence of a mock trial competition winner who is arrested for drug possession, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan© Getty Images
Blue Bloods came to an end in October

Now also joining the cast is Maggie Lawson, who is known for her roles on Psych, Outmatched, and The Ranch, as Sarah Silver, the strong willed and decisive Superintendent in the Boston Police Department who is Lena's stepsister, per Deadline.

Detective Lena Silvers is played by Sonequa Martin-Green, who was the first cast announcement aside from Donnie, and is Reverend Peters daughter as well as Donnie's character Danny Reagan's partner in the Boston PD.

Ernie's character is also the father of Mae Silver, Boston's District Attorney, and grandfather/step-grandfather to rookie patrol cop Isaac Silver, though who will be playing them has yet to be announced.

Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green attend the CBS Fest 2025 at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic
Donnie with his new co-star Sonequa

Maggie already expressed her excitement over her casting on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the announcement, and writing: "Honored and excited to be a part of this family.

Sonequa's casting was announced during a CBS press conference last month. "I'm gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times," she told reporters at the time, emphasizing: "We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long."

Maggie Lawson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California© FilmMagic
Maggie is the third cast announcement

"Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I'm super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family," she added.

Donnie himself said of the spin-off: "I'm incredibly grateful for the years on Blue Bloods, and incredibly grateful to be able to keep the traditional Blue Bloods alive and move it forward into a new world with new friends and new situations."

Ernie Hudson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "The Accountant 2" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images
Ernie is the new family patriarch

"We are really really working on this universe in a way that I think the Blue Bloods viewers are gonna be very happy, very excited, and a whole new world of viewers are gonna be able to discover us, too," he added.

In addition to Donnie and Tom, Blue Bloods, which came to an end last fall following a cancellation after 14 seasons, also starred Bridget Moynahan, Vanessa Ray, Will Estes, Abigail Hawk, and Len Cariou, among others. It remains unclear if any of them will be making any appearances in the spin-off.

