Boston Blue makes another cast announcement as they replace Blue Bloods' Reagan family for spin-off

Boston Blue is slowly but surely forming its new leading family.

Though so far, the only cast member featured from original series Blue Bloods is Donnie Wahlberg, it appears the spin-off will similarly feature a leading family prominent in law enforcement, as was the Reagan family over in New York City.

Over in Boston, Ernie Hudson has already been cast as Reverend Peters, the Silver family patriarch, which mirrors Tom Selleck's role of Frank Reagan.

© Getty Images Blue Bloods came to an end in October

Now also joining the cast is Maggie Lawson, who is known for her roles on Psych, Outmatched, and The Ranch, as Sarah Silver, the strong willed and decisive Superintendent in the Boston Police Department who is Lena's stepsister, per Deadline.

Detective Lena Silvers is played by Sonequa Martin-Green, who was the first cast announcement aside from Donnie, and is Reverend Peters daughter as well as Donnie's character Danny Reagan's partner in the Boston PD.

Ernie's character is also the father of Mae Silver, Boston's District Attorney, and grandfather/step-grandfather to rookie patrol cop Isaac Silver, though who will be playing them has yet to be announced.

© FilmMagic Donnie with his new co-star Sonequa

Maggie already expressed her excitement over her casting on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the announcement, and writing: "Honored and excited to be a part of this family.

Sonequa's casting was announced during a CBS press conference last month. "I'm gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times," she told reporters at the time, emphasizing: "We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long."

© FilmMagic Maggie is the third cast announcement

"Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I'm super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family," she added.

Donnie himself said of the spin-off: "I'm incredibly grateful for the years on Blue Bloods, and incredibly grateful to be able to keep the traditional Blue Bloods alive and move it forward into a new world with new friends and new situations."

© Getty Images Ernie is the new family patriarch

"We are really really working on this universe in a way that I think the Blue Bloods viewers are gonna be very happy, very excited, and a whole new world of viewers are gonna be able to discover us, too," he added.

In addition to Donnie and Tom, Blue Bloods, which came to an end last fall following a cancellation after 14 seasons, also starred Bridget Moynahan, Vanessa Ray, Will Estes, Abigail Hawk, and Len Cariou, among others. It remains unclear if any of them will be making any appearances in the spin-off.