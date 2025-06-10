Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue one step closer to replacing Reagan family in latest update — details

Boston Blue continues to grow its cast — and its new leading family!

Though so far, the only cast member featured from original series Blue Bloods is Donnie Wahlberg, the spin-off will similarly feature a leading family prominent in law enforcement, as was the Reagan family over in New York City, but this time in Boston.

Over in Beantown, Ernie Hudson has already been cast as Reverend Peters, the Silver family patriarch, which mirrors Tom Selleck's role of Frank Reagan.

© Getty Images Donnie is returning as Dannie Reagan

Now also joining the cast — and the Silver family — is Gloria Reuben, who is known for her roles on ER, for which she earned Emmy nominations, as well as The Better Sister, Elsbeth, Mr. Robot, and the movie My Dead Friend Zoe. She will star as Mae Silver, who serves as Boston's district attorney.

Per Variety, her character description reads: "The widow of a judge who was murdered on the courthouse steps, Mae is the matriarch of a blended family of law enforcement professionals: her daughter Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) is a Boston Police Department detective, and her stepdaughter Sarah (Maggie Lawson) is the police superintendent. Her son Jonah is a rookie cop. Mae is accustomed to making decisions and standing by them."

Her character is also the daughter of Ernie's character Reverend Peters, who is "a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston" described as an "open-minded, welcoming man that is comfortable in all traditions."

© FilmMagic Sonequa was the first cast announcement

Of the main characters, Mae's son, a rookie cop previously reported to be named Isaac but who now appears to be named Jonah, is the only one whose actor has yet to be announced.

Aside from leading man Donnie, Sonequa's casting was the first to be announced, during a CBS press conference last month. "I'm gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times," she told reporters at the time, emphasizing: "We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long."

© Getty Gloria has been cast as the Silver family matriarch

"Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I'm super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family," she added.

Donnie himself said of the spin-off: "I'm incredibly grateful for the years on Blue Bloods, and incredibly grateful to be able to keep the traditional Blue Bloods alive and move it forward into a new world with new friends and new situations."

© Getty Images Ernie stars as Gloria's father and Silver family patriarch

"We are really really working on this universe in a way that I think the Blue Bloods viewers are gonna be very happy, very excited, and a whole new world of viewers are gonna be able to discover us, too," he added.

In addition to Donnie and Tom, Blue Bloods, which came to an end last fall following a cancellation after 14 seasons, also starred Bridget Moynahan, Vanessa Ray, Will Estes, Abigail Hawk, and Len Cariou, among others. It remains unclear if any of them will be making any appearances in the spin-off.