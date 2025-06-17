Soap star shocks fans with long-awaited return to Days of Our Lives

Iconic Days of Our Lives star Patrick Muldoon has returned to Salem after a 15-year absence from the show, and will reprise his role as Austin Reed ahead of the soap's 60th anniversary special in November.

The father of three was featured in a clip from the show's Instagram page on Monday, which saw him entering the Days of Our Lives studio and sharing how excited he was to walk the hallowed halls again.

Back in the saddle

"Feels good to be back," Patrick told the camera as he walked on the set. "Who is that wandering around Salem…and why?! #DOOL#days#daysofourlives," the caption read.

Fans were thrilled at the unexpected news and took to the comments to welcome him back to Salem. "Patrick as Austin...long [time] no see for a long haul years! So great to see you back!" one fan wrote, while another added, "Can't wait to see Austin back!"

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Patrick was a fan-favorite on Days of Our Lives

Another fan commented, "Yassss welcome back Patrick!" while a fourth exclaimed, "I'm so here for this!"

Patrick last portrayed Austin in 2012, 20 years after originating the iconic character. He shared the role with Austin Peck, who last appeared in 2021. The 56-year-old will likely appear on the show in nine months' time, due to the Days of Our Lives filming schedule.

Past love

© Getty Images The couple dated for five years before calling it quits

Patrick is a legend of the screen and even made an appearance on his ex-girlfriend Denise Richards' reality show in March, where they delved into their past relationship. He first met Denise on the set of the 1997 film Starship Troopers, when she was just 19 years old.

"We were together for, I would say, almost five years, maybe," she recalled on Denise Richards and Her Wild Things. The mother of three went on to reveal that despite wishing to remain friends with Patrick after their split, her husband Charlie Sheen wouldn't allow it.

"I did not speak to Pat when I was married to Charlie," she explained on the show. "And it was hard because I didn't want to lose him as a friend. But, towards the end of the marriage, I talked to [Patrick] all the time about [Charlie]."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty They remained close friends after their breakup

She added that her current husband, Aaron Phypers, is friends with Patrick and was even on set for a music video that the exes starred in together.

"Mine and Pat's relationship romantically was years ago and it's just a deep friendship," Denise said. "I'm so grateful Aaron respects that because Charlie, he had a hard time with my relationship with Pat."

Aaron chimed in, saying, "Patrick and I, we have a very good relationship...I don't get jealous like that."

A major milestone

© FilmMagic The actor will reprise his role as Austin Reed

As Patrick returns to Days of Our Lives ahead of the 60th-anniversary celebration, a slew of soap stars will also grace our screens again in the coming months, including Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Deveraux (Melissa Reeves).

The show's writers shared that the anniversary event will see "the return of many familiar faces, leading to a new umbrella story that takes us into the new year."